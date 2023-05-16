This past week, volunteers from the Livingston Master Gardener’s Association distributed pumpkin growing kits to more than 200 students in Livingston Parish who signed up for our pumpkin-growing contest.
The master gardeners have partnered with Livingston Parish 4-H to sponsor the contest, which will be judged at the Livingston Parish Fair in October. We are hoping to turn the fairgrounds into a large pumpkin patch come October!
Did you know the fair has competitions open to all Livingston Parish residents in multiple vegetable and fruit crops along with flowers and houseplants? There is a category for every fruit and vegetable from apples to zucchini.
Start planning now for what you want to grow to enter in the fair competition. We would love to see the exhibit barn overflowing with produce and flowers this year.
We distributed two varieties for the students to grow at home. Each student received seeds of Cinderella and Darling F1 pumpkins. These were selected because they both do well in south Louisiana and have unique fruit characteristics. Check local garden centers or online if you would like to grow these.
Cinderella, also sold as Rouge Vif D’Etampes, is an heirloom variety producing pumpkins like the coach in the fairytale Cinderella. These heat tolerant pumpkins take about 110 days from germination to harvest. The fruit has a bright orange color with orange flesh that can be used for baking. Mature pumpkins weigh around 10 pounds.
Darling F1 produces a barrel shaped pumpkin of around 6-8 pounds in approximately 90-100 days. The deep orange color and shape make these perfect for use as a Jack-o-Lantern. These can also be used for baking.
Pumpkins need loose, well-draining soil and a sunny location (at least eight hours of full sun). Mound the soil into a small hill to help with drainage. Space the plants 5 to 6 feet apart. You can also grow them in a raised bed. Plant on the edge of the beds and allow the vines to grow over the sides.
It is best to mix fertilizer into the ground 7-10 days before planting seeds or seedlings. Use 1/3 of a cup of 13-13-13 fertilizer per planting hill. A planting hill is 4 feet by 5 feet in area.
Seeds can be started in pots or planted directly in the ground. Plant seeds ½-1-inch deep and cover. If starting in pots, wait until you have 1 to 2 sets of true leaves before transplanting to the garden or raised bed. Try not to disturb the roots when transplanting plants in the garden.
In addition to fertilizing before planting, plants should be fertilized with 1 to 2 tablespoons of calcium nitrate just before the vines start running out. Mix the fertilizer in the soil a few inches away from the bottom of the main stem either before watering or before rain.
Water in the early morning when needed. It’s better to water a little each morning than letting the soil get too wet and too dry between watering times. Using a soaker hose to water will help keep leaves dry, reducing the chance for diseases.
To determine when to harvest pumpkins, look for a pumpkin that has darkened and developed to the color for that variety. The skin should be tough and hard to puncture with the thumbnail. Also check the ground spot of the fruit. You want this spot to be the color of a mature fruit. Leave about 2 inches of stem on the fruit when you cut it from the vine.
Why not join in the fun and grow your own pumpkins to enter in the fair this fall? We would love to have participation in all the produce categories, so get to growing this summer. Who knows, you could take first prize.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
