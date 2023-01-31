No need to worry if the groundhog sees his shadow or not: For those of us in south Louisiana, now is the time to sharpen our shears and judiciously make those cuts.
February is a flurry of activities when it comes to gardening. Our shortest month brings with it a long list of garden chores. Jerry Reed sang it best: “We’ve got a long way to go, and a short time to get there!”
I’ve had friends watch in horror while I clip away at their rose bushes or fruit trees. It’s a necessary chore many gardeners are apprehensive about tackling. Why prune, and why now?
Basic pruning for landscape trees and shrubs should enhance the natural form and shape of the plant. Dead or deceased wood and any branches growing too close to structures should also be removed. Pruning to control the size of large shrubs and trees is not a good practice for long-term health of the plant and gardener.
Instead, cuts are made to thin out excessive growth crowding the center of plants. These thinning cuts are made at the point where the branch originates on another branch or main trunk. Cuts should never leave behind long stubs of a branch attached to a plant.
Heading back to control plant size is used for some smaller shrubs. When done on the right plants, this method encourages fullness, rejuvenates older plants, and improves airflow through the plant. It also removes unproductive wood from fruiting and flowering plants. There are correct ways to do it and wrong ways though. Shearing can ruin the natural shape and lead to disease and insect issues. Heavily sheared shrubs are typically reserved for formal garden designs requiring constant maintenance.
What to prune now, and what method to use?
Summer-flowering trees and shrubs that bloom on new growth. This includes crape myrtle, vitex, althea, oleander, and some of our roses such as hybrid teas and grandiflora roses. These are pruned with thinning cuts more than heading back. You can clip off seed heads from last year to clean up the tops of the plants. Cut out any damaged, crossing, or diseased branches.
Severe cuts to the height of these plants will result in a flush of new growth with weak branches more prone to insect and disease problems. Canes of rose can be cut back to about 24 inches from the ground.
Roses such as Knock Out, floribunda, and the popular Peggy Martin are pruned now for shaping. These repeat bloomers only need light pruning to shape the plant and remove any damaged, crossing, or diseased branches. Wait until late spring or early summer to prune roses that bloom once in the spring, such as many climbing roses like Lady Banks, Dorothy Perkins, Blaze and some old garden varieties.
Delay pruning trees and shrubs that bloom in the spring and early summer. These bloom on last year’s growth. This includes azaleas, loropetalums, Japanese magnolia, silver bell, quince, Indian hawthorn, mock orange, banana shrub, wisteria, Taiwan cherry, and camellia.
Some hydrangeas are grouped in this category, as well. Smooth and Panicle hydrangea bloom on new growth and should be pruned in late winter. Smooth or H. arborescens include ‘‘Annabelle’, ‘Hayes’, and ‘Starburst’. Panicle or H. paniculta varieties include ‘Tardiva’, ‘Unique’, ‘Pink Diamond’, and ‘Limelight’.
Do not prune mophead varieties such as ‘Nikko Blue’, ‘Endless Summer’, and ‘PennyMac’ until after blooms fade in summer. These bloom on growth from last year.
In most cases, handheld pruners are all you will need. They need to be sharp and clean. Sanitize pruners between cuts with a 10% bleach solution to prevent spread of diseases. Bypass pruners make cleaner cuts than the anvil-type. Branches over 1-inch in diameter should be removed with a pruning saw. Covering cuts with a wound sealant is not recommended. Plants quickly produce a layer of cells to “close the wound”.
Next week we will continue the discussion with fruits.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
