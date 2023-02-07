The home fruit orchard — every gardener’s dream or worst nightmare.
Many have planted a fruit tree or vine with anticipation of picking buckets of fruit for homemade pies, jellies, and jams, only to end up with barely enough for an afternoon snack. I’ve even watched people purposely purchase plants from nurseries with fruit on them thinking they’re getting a head start on the harvest potential.
When it comes to harvesting fruit, patience, planning, and pruning are the priorities.
When I say “patience” with fruit, I’m referring to how long from planting to first harvest. Depending on the species being grown and age of the transplant, this can vary between 2-12 (or more) years. While some plants may flower and set fruit the same year it is planted, it is best to remove blooms the first three years after transplanting to allow energy the plant would use for fruit development to be directed to developing a strong root system.
This time is also used for training the branches and letting them grow so they can support the developing fruit.
Planning includes:
-- Location – well-drained and full-sun for most.
-- Species of fruit/varieties – which need cross pollination and chilling hours?
-- Support – Is a trellis needed?
Pruning is a priority throughout the plant’s life. It begins at planting for training of the branches and limbs. This continues as the plant goes into production to keep it producing. Pruning is an annual event, with some species requiring more than others, so remember that when you are selecting fruit plants.
Fruit pruning to do now include: muscadines, rabbiteye blueberries, blackberries, apples, pears, plums, peaches, figs, oriental persimmons, and pawpaw. Just like our landscape plants, some plants flower on last year’s growth, others flower on new growth, and others flower on both.
Blueberries, blackberries, and muscadines produce on last year’s growth as do apples, pawpaws, pears, plums, and peaches. Figs will produce on old and new growth, as do the new primocane blackberry varieties.
Blackberry canes grow one year (primocane) and fruit the second (floricane). The floricanes which produced last summer should be removed at ground level. Once the canes have produced fruit, they will die. Remove old canes to give room for new primocanes.
There are new primocane fruiting varieties that flower and produce fruit on the current year’s growth – the primocane. These varieties send up new shoots in the spring that flower and produce fruit in late summer. The second year, those canes will produce fruit in the spring. Afterwards, they die like traditional floricanes and should be removed in winter.
Because blueberries produce on last year’s growth, only prune out older, less productive canes. After a cane is 3-5 years old, it becomes less productive and needs to be removed at ground level to give way for newer canes. Established plants should have about one-third of their canes cut out each winter. This rejuvenates the plant, allowing for good fruit production. Any height reduction pruning should wait until right after harvest in the summer.
Muscadines are native grapes that require good planning and pruning techniques to prepare them for production and keep it going strong. The new LSU AgCenter Muscadine guide (available online) has great information on how to do this.
In short, muscadines produce best when grown on a single wire trellis with a single branch (cordon) of the vine growing in opposite directions of the trunk. Fruiting spurs develop along the cordons and produce fruit the next year. Each year, the spurs are pruned back to three or four buds in length. After about three years, spurs become too long and every third spur needs to be cut off the cordon to allow new ones to develop.
Much like old fruiting spurs, this column has grown too long. I will wrap up the pruning series next week discussing the remaining fruit trees.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
