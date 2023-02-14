The apple of your eye, peachy king, plum delightful – we’re finally “pearing” down our late winter pruning series.
Last, but not least, these fruit trees, which happen to all be members of the rose family, are some of the more complex fruit trees to prune when young. However, once you have established a good branch structure for the tree, yearly pruning is simple.
Early training and pruning results in strong branches that will support the weight of ripening fruit. It will also open the canopy helping to prevent disease issues.
Apples aren’t as commonly grown as pear trees in Louisiana. Most apple varieties require too many chilling hours to successfully produce fruit here. There are a few low chill varieties that we can grow. These include Anna, Dorset Gold, and Ein Shemer. These do require cross pollination, so make sure you have two varieties.
Pears aren’t difficult to grow here. Many old home sites have at least one large canning pear tree still thriving. There are a few things to look out for when selecting varieties to add to your home orchard. Most varieties are susceptible to fire blight, a bacterial disease that infects when trees are in bloom, causing branch tips to die. These dead branches take on a shepherd’s crook appearance.
Varieties with good resistance to fire blight include Kieffer and Orient. These two varieties do not require cross pollination for fruit development. These are hard pears, often referred to as canning pears. Baldwin and Spalding are semi-soft and soft “fresh eating” pears. Baldwin needs another tree for pollination. Spalding is self-fertile.
Apples and pears are pruned at planting to train according to the central leader method. The first year the truck is cut back (a heading cut) at a height of 30 inches in late winter. This forces new branches to emerge.
The strongest is selected to be the new central leader. Select 3-5 branches below the new central leader to start forming the first set of scaffold branches. These tend to grow upright. Using wooden clothespins to force them to grow out helps develop stronger crotch angles (about a 60-degree angle).
For the second and third years you continue adding another set of scaffold branches about 24 inches above the last one. Terminal ends of branches should be cut back by one-quarter in late winter as well. Wooden spacers or metal rods can be used to help spread the branches from the trunk.
After year four, discontinue heading back the scaffold branches. The pruning from now on is done to maintain the conical shape, remove any suckers, and prune out weak or damaged branches. All downward growing branches should be removed as well.
Peaches and plums are pruned with an open vase structure. Newly-planted trees are headed back to about 24-30 inches in height. Select 4-5 newly emerging branches that are equally spaced around the truck to form the scaffold branches. You will not have a central leader or trunk above these branches. Weights or string are used to spread the branches to form an open bowl.
Pruning in subsequent years removes upright shoots and larger branches growing into the center of the tree to maintain the open bowl. You want to leave some short, leafy growth in the interior to shade developing fruit from sun scald.
Look for peach varieties with chilling hour requirements between 350 and 600 hours. LaFeliciana, Floridacrest, Gulf Crest, and June Prince are a few of them. Select plum varieties with similar chilling requirements. Note that some plums are self-fertile, and others require cross pollination. Make sure to check the plant label for this information.
Late winter pruning is an important task to keep up with. A little work in the yard now will get us ready for spring and summer and hopefully plenty of fruit to harvest from our home orchards.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
