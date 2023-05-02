Between working on rebuilding my garden fence and helping with plant installations at the Master Gardener beautification project in Livingston, I am sore from head to toe.
Gardening is great exercise, but beware, you will be sore for a few days afterwards.
Epsom salt baths are commonly recommended to help ease sore muscles. I could’ve used one this morning! Repeatedly, I see people online recommend Epsom salt for tomatoes as a cure-all for every plant growth issue. While it is true that Epsom salt is sold as a fertilizer, it is not the quick fix to every problem.
Epsom salt is a mineral compound of magnesium and sulfur. It is named for the bitter salt spring located in Epsom in Surrey, England. This compound does supply two essential plant nutrients: magnesium and sulfur.
Magnesium and sulfur are two of 18 essential plant nutrients. Essential plant nutrients are divided into three categories based on the quantities needed for plant growth.
The first category is macronutrients: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. The second category is secondary macronutrients, which are: sulfur, calcium, and magnesium. The third category is micronutrients – those needed in the smallest quantities – and those are boron, chlorine, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and sometimes cobalt and nickel.
All are supplied by mineral compounds found in soil aside from carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen which come from the atmosphere.
Tomato plants, along with all plants, show distinctive signs in plant growth and coloration whenever the plant is deficient in a particular nutrient. With nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium needed in the greatest amounts, it is often one of these three nutrients that will be limiting to plant growth.
Nitrogen deficiency is seen as poor, stunted growth with an overall yellowing on the plant. This may be more noticeable in older leaves as nitrogen can move in a plant from older to younger leaves. Potassium and magnesium are also mobile in the plant and when deficient, cause yellowing of the leaves.
How do you tell the difference between the three nutrient deficiencies then?
Yellowing caused by nitrogen deficiency shows as a light green to yellow color of the whole leaf. Potassium deficiency is a bright yellowing of leaf margins and is generally on older leaves. Magnesium deficiency is a mottled yellowing of the leaf with leaf veins remaining green. This also occurs on older leaves.
Being major macronutrients, nitrogen and potassium are needed in quantities 5-12 times greater than magnesium. Typically, soils will supply the necessary quantities of magnesium required for optimal plant growth. Of course, this is not always the case. Having the soil tested is the only way to know for sure if additional magnesium is necessary or harmful.
How can magnesium be harmful if it is an essential nutrient? Magnesium along with calcium play important roles in flowering and fruit development. Sufficient calcium is necessary to prevent blossom end rot along with consistent soil moisture for uptake and movement through the plant. Excessive magnesium in the soil competes with calcium for plant uptake causing calcium deficiency in the plant which can make blossom end rot worse.
While in some instances fertilizing with magnesium may be necessary, without testing the soil, you can cause more problems by adding too much magnesium by applying Epsom salts to your plants.
Instead, it is better to determine why the leaves are yellowing to begin with. Look at the symptoms to differentiate between the nutrient deficiencies. If it is a nitrogen deficiency, use calcium nitrate to supplement soil nitrogen and help prevent blossom end rot.
Too much of a good thing can be bad. Pay attention to what your tomato leaves are telling you. In the case of Epsom salts, it is better to save that for treating muscle aches instead of regularly fertilizing your tomatoes.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
