It looks like spring is here.
Warm days and nights have everything turning green, either from new leaves or for the inch of pollen covering any and every object. Garden centers are overflowing with plants, and their parking lots are full of eager plant fanatics ready to plant something. March is prime planting month in south Louisiana for just about everything.
Vegetable gardens are top of the list for many. This is the optimal time for planting many of our warm season vegetables. Early spring planting helps avoid late spring heat stress and the seasonal appearance of many garden insects that like our vegetables more than we do. If you haven’t prepared your garden spot or raised beds, do so now.
This is a great time to set out tomato plants and plant corn seed in the garden. Tomatoes benefit from preplant applications of a pound of a complete fertilizer (8-24-24 or 13-13-13) per 20 feet of row. Aged compost or manures are good organic options.
Tomatoes need fertile, well-drained soil with eight hours of full sun. Tall, leggy tomato transplants should be planted deeply. Stocky transplants should be planted at normal depth. Side dress plants with calcium nitrate fertilizer at the first and second fruit set at a rate of 1/3 pound per 20 feet of row. Work the fertilizer into the soil surface lightly.
Sweet corn is a favorite summertime vegetable. Like tomatoes, it is another heavy feeder. Full sun is a must (eight hours a day).
Soil should be well drained and fertilized with 1.5 pounds of 8-8-8 per 20 feet of row. If you fertilize the soil the same day as you plant, make sure to place the fertilizer in a band well below the seed or off to the side of the seed. Side dress applications of nitrogen are applied when plants are 12 and 24 inches tall. Use ½ pound of calcium nitrate or 1 pound of 8-8-8 per 20 feet of row for each application.
Good pollination is necessary for full ears of corn. Pollen is spread by wind, and planting in blocks of at least four rows will help ensure good pollination. Seeds should be planted about 1-inch deep with spacing between plants of 10 to 12 inches.
I get many questions about controlling corn earworms. One of the worst things to see when shucking corn is an ear ruined by the corn earworm. Early plantings will help avoid high populations of earworms. Eggs are deposited on the silks. Spraying to prevent earworm damage should begin when silks appear. Organic options include Spinosad and B.T. products. Insecticides containing the active ingredient permethrin are also effective. Spray every 2-3 days until silks dry.
Now is also a great time for planting beans in the garden. Unlike tomatoes and corn, beans do not require much fertilizer. Over-fertilization will lead to more vegetative growth with fewer bean pods.
Use a pound of 8-24-24 or equivalent per 20 feet of row preplant and side dress with ½ pound of calcium nitrate per 20 feet of row when plants are 4-6 inches tall. Do not soak or pre-spout bean seed before planting. Plant bush beans 3-5 inches apart on 3 feet wide rows and pole beans 12 inches apart on 3-4 wide rows.
March is also a good time to plant citrus trees in the ground. Citrus trees need full sun and benefit from protection against northwest winds. Soil should be well-drained. Planting depth should be the same as the soil line of the tree in the pot. Water well after planting and provide 1 inch of water a week during dry weather.
If you can avoid sneezing from all of the pollen flying around, March is a great time to be working in your garden. Go ahead and plant your spring vegetables to get ahead of the hot weather and insects that are on the way.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
