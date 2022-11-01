It seems pumpkin spice gets all the attention these days. However, there is another traditional autumn flavor that predates the pumpkin spice craze — fresh apple!
I realize south Louisiana isn’t considered prime apple country, but to me, apples are the fruit of fall. Memories of caramel and candied apples, bobbing for apples, hot apple cider, warm apple pie, apple orchards in New England, and of course trips to the Smoky Mountains with stops at every apple stand for apple fritters, apple donuts, and/or apple butter fill my mind each fall.
In my opinion, apples are the fruit of fall, sorry pumpkins.
Do you know the humble apple (Malus domestica), the quintessential American fruit, is native to Central Asia? Domesticated from its wild ancestor, Malus sieversii, the tree had been cultivated for thousands of years in Asia and Europe before colonists brought it to America.
Apples require cross pollination to develop fruit, so trees grown from seed will not be the same as the parent tree. Instead, apple trees are grafted onto rootstock for reproduction. Use of different rootstocks can impart characteristics such as winter hardiness, disease and insect resistance, tolerance to adverse soil conditions, and a dwarf growth form.
With thousands of known cultivars, the fruit comes in many different sizes, colors, levels of sweetness and tartness, and texture. Some apples are for eating out-of-hand and others are for cooking or processing.
However, to successfully grow apples in Louisiana, there is one characteristic more important than any other — the chilling hour requirement.
Apple trees, like many of our fruits such as peaches, plums, and blueberries, must be exposed to a certain number of hours below 45 degrees F during dormancy for trees to properly bloom and set fruit in the spring. Here in Livingston Parish, we average between 400-700 hours at or below 45.
For apple trees to thrive and produce fruit in our climate, we must plant varieties with chilling requirements between 400-700 hours. That is not many chilling hours for a temperate fruit crop, but there are a few varieties of low chill apples that will grow here.
Varieties recommended for south Louisiana are Anna, Dorset Gold, Einsheimer, Matsu, and Molly Delicious. You will need to plant two varieties for cross pollination.
Now is the perfect time to add apple trees to your home fruit orchard. Planting in the autumn is less stressful to the tree, giving it time to acclimate to a new environment before the heat of summer. Look for trees in local nurseries now.
Plant trees in a location with full sun and good drainage. Trees will not do well in soil that stays wet.
The planting hole should be dug twice the width of the root ball and soil at the bottom of the planting hole loosen before setting the tree. Pay close attention to the planting depth, and plant at the same level as the soil line of the tree in the pot. Backfill the planting hole with soil dug from the hole.
Water well after planting and remember to water during dry periods. You can mulch with 2-3 inches of pine straw to help retain soil moisture and reduce weed growth.
Like all fruiting plants, apple trees need to be fertilized, trained, and pruned to produce a mature tree with proper form for the best fruit production. The LSU AgCenter Home Orchard publication is a great source for this information with descriptions and illustrations on training and pruning fruit trees. This is available online at www.lsuagcenter.com (search home orchard) or printed copies are available in our office.
I planted two apple trees last winter and am looking forward to picking home grown apples in a couple of years. Try planting trees now to grow your own fresh apples for fall. Like all fruits and vegetables, nothing beats the flavor of picking it straight from the source.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
