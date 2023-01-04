“So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” Psalms 90:12
How many New Year’s Days have you rung in? It seems they come around faster each year. Conveniently, we have an easy numbering system to track the changing of the calendar every December 31st.
Interestingly, we haven’t always marked the start of the new calendar with January 1st. Many ancient civilizations used the start of spring as the beginning of the new year. Julius Caesar fixed January 1st as the start of the new year in 46 B.C, but early Christian leaders moved it to either December 25th or March 25th until Pope Gregory XIII moved it back to January 1st. Being predominantly protestant, Great Britain and the American Colonies held to the March date until 1752!
Late March seems to be the logical choice if you follow the seasons. Spring arrives, bringing with it new growth. Winter is a period for rest with little going on as far as plant growth.
I asked a friend for advice on what to write on this week related to New Years. He commented, “New beginnings/spring inevitably come from what seems like loss/winter.” My first thought was about trees.
I know I wrote about trees a couple of weeks ago, but I guess the thought of ringing in the New Year led me to think about tree rings. What other plant provides a preserved record dating back decades if not centuries?
In temperate climates, tree rings almost always correspond to a year’s growth. New cells are generated from the cambium layer, which is located just below the bark. New growth in the spring and early summer is the lighter ring you see on a cross section of a tree. Darker rings to the outside of the lighter rings are growth that occurs during late summer and fall. Typically, the lighter ring will be wider because growing conditions are better in the spring.
As I mentioned, tree rings provide us with information of past events. Wider rings are an indicator of ideal growing conditions. Narrow rings can indicate a lack of water, sunlight, or temperatures that were not ideal for growth. Such was the case during 1816, called the “year without a summer.” A volcanic eruption in Indonesia that year caused cooler than average global temperatures. As a result, many oaks in the northern hemisphere did not produce discernible growth rings.
Tree rings also contain records of past injury from fire, insect, and/or wind damage. Burn scars can be seen in the rings and used to date forest fires. Trees with off-center hearts often indicate exposure to prevailing high winds. This causes the tree to add additional wood in the opposite direction of the wind for added strength. This is called reaction or compression wood and allows the tree to continue growing straight.
Dendrochronology is the science of dating tree rings. Rings in old timber framing can also be studied for information on past environmental conditions. These sections of preserved trees hold a recorded history of the past.
It’s interesting to note that new growth in trees forms around the old wood. As new growth expands outward it surrounds the old dead wood called heartwood. Although no longer living and able to move water and nutrients in the tree, this wood provides structural strength.
Maybe we’re not that different from trees. We look to the new year as a time for new opportunities, but we carry with us old growth, whether good, scarred, or reactionary, as a record of past years.
I wish you all a Happy New Year and a coming spring of abundant growth.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
