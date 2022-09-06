Brisk mornings, brightly colored leaves, the sweet aroma of fresh apple pie, the warm taste of pumpkin spice everything – sure signs it’s September.
Well, I guess for us lucky Louisianians, it’s just the pumpkin spice everything that hit the shelves Sept. 1. The rest will have to wait a few more weeks – or months???
One thing that can’t wait though is your Thanksgiving and Christmas blooming cacti and poinsettias. How many of you have successfully kept those alive all year? Good job if they’re still hanging in there! Would you like to see them bloom in time for the holidays this year? Well now’s the time to make that happen.
Two popular cacti that show up in garden centers between Halloween and Christmas are Thanksgiving or false Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera truncate) and true Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera x buckleyi). Both are native to Brazilian forest and despite the non-desert location, they are true cacti.
Thanksgiving cacti have points on their “leaves,” which are flat stems called cladophylls. True Christmas cacti have rounded ends to their cladophylls with stems that arch downwards with a closed habit. Even though they are native to humid areas, these plants prefer dry roots, and as epiphytes living on tree branches in nature, they draw most of their water and nutrients from rainfall.
The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) hails from our southern neighbor, Mexico. These popular Christmas plants are perennial shrubs that can reach heights of 10-15 feet in areas of Mexico and Central America where nighttime temperatures stay above freezing.
Introduced to the U.S. in the 1820s, the English common name for the plant comes from Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first U.S. Minister to Mexico. There are over 100 varieties of poinsettias available in white, pink, yellow, salmon, and multicolored, but red remains the most popular. The colorful “flowers” are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow-green structures in the center.
All interesting information, but the question remains – how do you get the darn things to bloom on time? Well, these popular plants are short-day plants. They set flower buds as a response to photoperiodism. This means that once day length or exposure to light drops below a certain number of hours, the plants will initiate flowering. Excluding natural and artificial light such as streetlights, indoor lights, and even light from televisions and computers is the key to success. Interrupting the dark period can cause plants to abort the flowers.
To initiate flowering in holiday cacti, the plants need 13-14 hours of continuous darkness and 10-11 hours of sunlight a day for eight weeks. They also need cool temperatures, so you will probably need to move them indoors to keep them below 90 degrees (below 80 is even better). Start the dark period treatment by mid-September for Thanksgiving cactus and mid-October for Christmas cactus. Water only when the top inch of soil is dry to the touch.
To force poinsettias to bloom in time for Christmas, you need to start a short-day treatment between now and Oct. 1. These plants also need 14 hours of continuous darkness and 10 hours of daylight, so no peeking in on them after you put them to bed! Keep up the short-day treatment for around 2 months, or until you see the colored bracts developing. This should occur by mid-November. At this point you can stop the daylength treatment.
Assuming you were able to keep those holiday plants from last year alive, following these photoperiod treatments this fall will bring flowers by this holiday season. Don’t forget about them, consistency is key to forcing them to flower.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
