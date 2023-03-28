Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. That’s the way it goes with early spring planting.
Warm weather can lure us into a false since of security, but if it works, it is worth the chance. We weren’t the only ones fooled though. Many plants were burned by Jack Frost’s visit as well.
Below freezing temperatures recently meant many of us lost the bet on early planting. This is one time my procrastination paid off! However, there is still time to replant what didn’t survive. All is not lost.
The age of plants, how long they had been planted, and how well they were protected makes a difference in response to cold weather. However, if you are not seeing new growth on your vegetable plants by now, especially tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash, and cucumber, it’s probably time to go ahead and replant.
I noticed many trees, shrubs, and herbaceous perennials with new leaves that were burned by the cold weather as well. Crape myrtles were hit especially hard. Don’t worry, the plants are not dead. The brown leaves of these plants will fall off and new leaves will come out.
Unfortunately, spring flowering shrubs that were beginning to bloom or in bloom will probably not make a good display this year. Many of these shrubs bloom on old wood, so flower bud formation starts in the summer. This means we will have to wait for next year to see flowers on plants like azaleas, loropetalum, and fringe tree.
I noticed many blueberry bushes had been in full bloom prior to the freeze. The cold weather will likely reduce the number of blueberries you typically harvest from your bushes unless you were able to protect them from the cold.
The same goes for citrus trees that were blooming before the freeze. I hadn’t noticed many blooms on my trees prior to the freeze. Loss of potential fruit set will really depend on location and how many blooms were open on the trees. I know many of you were already dealing with freeze damage to citrus trees after the cold weather at Christmas. You may have had tender vegetation emerging from the branches that was burned back. The trees should put out new growth soon though.
If you are seeing green shoots coming up from around the base of citrus trees, this is likely the trifoliate rootstock growing out from the roots. Trifoliate has thorny stems with compound leaves made of three smaller leaflets. If left to grow, trifoliate orange can quickly outgrow the desirable citrus tree.
If you haven’t done so, now is a good time to weed flower beds and replace or replenish mulch. Applications of pre-emergent herbicides containing the active ingredient Trifularlin will help prevent weed seed from germinating in flower beds. This will not prevent perennial weeds from coming back though. Removing by hand or use of herbicides is typically required for perennial weeds.
Adding mulch to beds helps to suppress perennial weeds as well as germination of annual weed seed. Add around a 4-inch layer of mulch in flower beds and around trees and shrubs. Make sure when applying mulch that you keep it from touching the trunks of trees and shrubs.
Pine straw is a great mulch for use in landscape beds. It holds in place well and provides good coverage to retain soil moisture and suppress weed growth.
With longer days now, we have more time in the evenings to work in our beds and gardens. The cold weather may have set us back 2-3 weeks in gardening, but we still have time to get vegetables and warm season annuals in the ground this spring.
Now is not the time to delay though. Before long we will be wishing for a cool front to blow through the area!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.