Humid subtropical — that is the official climate classification for south Louisiana.
I did not choose this, like many of you I was born into it.
Webster defines the prefix sub as below, beneath, less than complete. I’ve been to the tropics, and sub is spot on when it comes to Louisiana. I’m not a lover of hot weather and much prefer highs in the 50s and 60s, but we adapt to survive. Thank goodness for air conditioning!
Our subtropical climate poses challenges in landscape plant selection. While our summers support tropical plants, often they will be killed over winter. Temperate plant choices suitable for our winters often fade out during the heat of summer. Also, high heat and humidity leads to disease issues on many of the plants suitable for temperate climates.
So, what are we to do? Unfortunately, we must embrace the heat and humidity and work with it. I know, that’s easier said than done.
Thankfully, in the kingdom of plants we have options to choose from. It may surprise you, but there are several native plants that thrive during the steamy season. Some of these are old pass-along plants that have been used in Louisiana landscapes since before ink was dry on the Louisiana purchase. I know my great-grandmother had these in her yard. Let’s look at three of these.
American or Swamp Crinum lily (Crinum americanum)
This plant loves the heat and seems to be invisible. These 2–3-foot-tall plants grow from large bulbs that tolerate swampy conditions. The showy white flowers are fragrant and sometimes have pink markings. Close relatives of amaryllis, they are the only crinum native to North America.
C. bulbispermum is a naturalized species that is native to South America. There are also crinum species native Asia and Africa that are found in gardens across the South. These make great additions to the garden for flowers from June to November. The hardy bulbs can be dug, transplanted, shared just about any time without killing them.
Canna lily (Canna spp.)
There are 12 recognized species, all of which are native to the Americas. They are not true lilies, but close relatives of gingers and bananas that have large rhizomes which can be divided for propagation. Tolerant of wet soils, cannas are often planted for their large tropical looking foliage that ranges in color from green to bronze to variegated.
The showy flowers are typically red, orange, or yellow and bloom in the heat of summer. The foliage will dieback in winter, but the rhizomes are hardy to temperatures into the single digits. Canna leafroller moth caterpillars will feed on the unexpanded leaves and can make them unsightly but they do not pose serious threats to the plant.
Alternating sprays of organic products Bt and Spinosad every week will control these. Up to 6 applications of Spinosad can be made per growing season.
Turk’s Cap (Malvaviscus arboreus)
This native plant belongs to the hibiscus family that I wrote about last week. Like other members of the hibiscus family, Turk’s Cap thrives in the heat of summer. The deciduous shrub averages around 3’ in height. It will dieback to the roots in the winter but is extremely hardy. Established plantings will tolerate drought conditions.
There are several named varieties with either red, pink, or white flowers. Plants do best with some light shade in the afternoon. The flowers attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Older plants can be divided to share with friends and family.
These are three great options for dependable flowers during our subtropical summers. They’ve proven they can survive whatever conditions mother nature sends our way. Keep these three in mind to add perennial color to your landscape.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
