Thanksgiving has been a national holiday since 1863, though it’s been part of our culture for much longer.
In 1621, colonists of Plymouth Plantation and the Wampanoag people of what is now Massachusetts gathered for a harvest celebration lasting for three days. Can you imagine the amount of naps they would have needed to get through that meal?
Our national holiday has biblical roots, which makes sense considering founders of Plymouth Plantation were Puritan Separatist of the Church of England.
The harvest feast, or Feast of Ingathering, is described by Moses in Exodus 34:22, “And thou shalt observe the feast of weeks, of the first fruits of wheat harvest, and the feast of ingathering at the year's end.” This festival was celebrated between late September and late October on the 21st day of the seventh month, Tishrei in the Jewish calendar.
Since that harvest celebration held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the menu has changed considerably. While the early guests enjoyed turkey as part of the feast, many of our Thanksgiving staples would take many years to make their appearance on Turkey Day. Little is known about the exact menu, but food historians do know many native fruits and vegetables were served.
I can just imagine a long table laden with bowls and platters overflowing with mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, corn on the cob dripping with butter, green bean casserole, hot apple pie, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and piping hot dinner rolls.
Mouthwatering, right? One problem though…we can rule out all those dishes. You’ll have to flip the calendar forward many years before these dishes take their starring roles on our Thanksgiving table. While beans, corn, pumpkin, and various squashes were certainly part of that first feast, they would have been prepared quite differently.
Potatoes (native to South America) and sweet potatoes (native to the Caribbean region of Central and South America) wouldn’t be introduced to North America for a few more years. Pies were a stable of the English diet, but those early settlers would not have had the wheat, butter, and sugar needed to bake sweet pies or wheat bread. Corn would have been flint corn and not the sweet corn we know today. This would most likely have been served as a porridge or perhaps some form of cornbread. Various types of beans were grown and eaten by Native Americans and early European settlers, but green bean casserole doesn’t come about until the 1950s!
That first Thanksgiving sure is beginning to sound unfamiliar, isn’t it? But there are still familiar vegetables to be found on the first Thanksgiving table.
Early settlers were growing onions, garlic, turnips, carrots, spinach, lettuce, and peas, along with native crops such as squash, beans, pumpkins, and corn. Of course, all would be prepared differently than what we are accustomed to today.
Many fruits would have filled the table, as well. Native blueberries, grapes, plums, gooseberries, raspberries, and cranberries were plentiful. However, it would be about 50 years before a cranberry sauce recipe appears. Most of these were probably eaten raw. I’m not sure I can imagine a Thanksgiving without pie!
One thing is sure, the harvest was plentiful, and those early settlers recognized the importance of returning thanks for the provisions they had. It’s easy for us to run to the supermarket and purchase all the ingredients needed for our modern-day Thanksgiving feast. I can’t help but think it means a little more whenever we grow the food (at least part of it) ourselves.
Whether you grew most of the food on your Thanksgiving table or purchased it from the store, I hope you have much to be thankful for and that you have a happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy a slice of pie or two!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
