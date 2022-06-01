School’s out, and the official start of summer is days away.
This has me thinking about peanuts and football; pumpkins and Halloween; and black-eyed peas and New Year’s Day.
You’re probably thinking the heat has gotten to Clark. Well, not exactly. While I do prefer the cool days of fall, I’m referring to what’s going in my garden this week.
Peanuts are an interesting crop. Botanically, they are a legume and not a nut. They grow on a bush like beans and peas, but you dig them instead of picking them.
Being a legume, they do not require much fertilizer. A light application of 13-13-13 broadcast over the row after planting (0.25-0.5 cup per 10-foot row) and good loose soil with a pH of 5.5-6.5 is beneficially for a plentiful crop.
Like other legumes, peanuts use Rhizobium bacteria present in soil for fixing their own nitrogen. Inoculants of the bacterium are available in many feed and seed stores as well as online if you want to give your plants a head start. This is especially beneficial if grown in raised bed media.
Plant shelled peanuts by mid-June. Take care when shelling to keep the skin covering the seed in place. Sow seeds 1-2 inches deep and 4-8 inches apart. They need a sunny, well-drained location and require little water during the long growing season. Valencia, Spanish, and Virginia are the typical types grown.
After flowers are pollinated, the ovary base elongates into a peg that grows down into the soil, developing into the peanut pod. Begin checking for maturity 15 to 20 days before the expected harvest date.
Green, boiling peanuts typically mature 90 to 110 days after planting. Roasting peanuts are harvested 130-150 days after planting. Harvest by loosening the soil and pulling or digging up the plant. Green pods can be boiled right away. For roasting and storage, allow the mature pods to dry for a couple of weeks.
Growing your own pumpkins for fall decorations and pies is a fun adventure. While our climate is not well-suited to the giant orange jack-o-lantern type pumpkins, we can grow many of the smaller varieties used for either decorations or pumpkin pies. Some varieties to look for are Atlantic Giant, Baby Bear, Prankster, and Sorcerer.
Pumpkin vines need space to grow, so plant seeds 4-5 feet apart at a 1/2-inch depth. Apply 0.5 cup of 13-13-13 before planting and side-dress 2-3 weeks after planting with 0.5 cup of calcium nitrate per 10-foot row. Look for fully mature color and a hard rind when harvesting. Be on the lookout for similar insect and disease issues as their squash cousins.
For me, it’s not New Year’s if I don’t have black-eyed peas on my plate. This is just one variety of the Southern or Clay peas that grow well during our summers. Pinkeye, Mississippi Pink Eye, Top Pick, or Quick Pic Purple Hull; Mississippi Silver or Purple Crowder peas; Queen or Magnolia Black-eyed peas; and Elite or Top Pick Cream Peas are some of the top varieties for Louisiana.
Like peanuts, little fertilizer before planting is needed. Peas are harvested 70-80 days after planting, whenever they reach the green mature stage. Hulls of purple hull varieties turn purple when mature. Be sure to chill or refrigerate after harvesting. Shelled peas can be cooked right away, or you can freeze or can them for long-term storage.
With all the summer activities, don’t forget the 3 P's of June planting! Get these in the ground for a late summer harvest that will have you prepared for the cool autumn days ahead. One word of caution, if you have deer in your area, a good fence will be required to keep them from enjoying your crop before you do!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
