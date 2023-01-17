“Windows to the soul” is a common phrase regarding the eyes.
Do you know Irish potatoes have eyes? I guess potato eyes are eyes to the stomach.
Americans consume around 117 pounds of potato per person. Ireland, the reason they are known as Irish potatoes, cooks up around 212 pounds per person! Hold on to your fries, though. Ireland isn’t even in the top 15 countries.
Statistics from 2017 list Belarus as top consumer of potatoes. They fry, mash, boil, bake, stew, and smoother 384 pounds per person. That’s more than a pound of potatoes per person per day!
As a child, I think my family fell in line closer to the Belarus numbers. My Irish ancestors passed on their love for the potato. Interestingly, this close relative of tomatoes wasn’t introduced to Europe until Spanish explorers brought them from Peru in the 1500s. It would take over 200 years to become part of the European diet.
Famines persuaded Europeans to use the potato as a food source. By the mid-1800s, around 40 percent of the Irish population relied almost exclusively on potatoes for their sole source of food.
In 1845, the disease potato late blight, caused by an oomycete, Phytophthora infestans, made its way from mainland Europe to Ireland. It destroyed between 25-36 percent of the potato crop that year. The disease worsened each year until finally improving in 1852. This resulted in around 1 million deaths and 2 million Irish immigrating (three quarters to the U.S.). Ireland still has fewer people today than it did before the potato famine.
It is believed that a particularly deadly strain of P. infestans was the cause of the disease. Infection wasn’t halted until improved potato varieties replaced older varieties around the beginning of the 20th century. Late blight remains a worldwide threat to not only potatoes, but other members of the Solanacease or nightshade family, including tomatoes. The disease prefers damp, cool conditions. Improved varieties and pesticides have helped farmers stay ahead of the disease.
It is important for homeowners to practice crop rotation in garden beds to reduce populations of the pathogen that may be present in the soil. This means you should not plant potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers in the same location year after year. Rotate your garden space so that these crops are not planted in the same location until every 3-4 years.
Now is the time to start planting our spring potato crop. Look for seed potatoes in local nurseries. Recommended varieties for south Louisiana include two red-skin varieties developed by the LSU AgCenter, Red LaSoda and La Rouge, and one white-skin variety, LaChipper. Other varieties that perform well in home gardens include Yukon Gold, Kennbec, and Purple Majesty.
Seed potatoes are prepared for planting by cutting into hen egg-sized pieces with at least one eye per piece. It is best to use certified seed to help prevent diseases. Let cuts heal for a few days before planting in raised beds or hipped rows. Plant pieces 4 to 6 inches deep, every 12 inches within the row. Space rows 3 feet apart. Rows should be fertilized by banding under the seed bed with 7.5 pounds of 13-13-13 per 100 feet prior to planting.
Mulching well with leaves, straw, or hay helps control weeds. Sidedress with 2.5 pounds of calcium nitrate or 13-13-13 when plants are 6-8 inches tall. Pull soil from row middles or edges of raised beds to cover shallow potatoes as they develop to prevent exposure to sunlight.
Wire worms and grubs can be controlled with an application of an insecticide containing carbaryl to the soil before planting. Spray plants with BT with the variety tenebrionis to control young potato beetle larvae. Sprays need to start when egg masses hatch.
Potatoes are ready to harvest approximately 100-120 days after planting. More information on cultural practices can be found on the LSU AgCenter website.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.