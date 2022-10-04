There are certain badges of pride I think most south Louisiana gardeners strive to earn. One of those is seeing how many satsumas our trees can produce.
Like those anonymous bags of zucchini that show up in break rooms at work in May, soon bags of satsumas will be in break rooms across south Louisiana. Only this time, people will be saying, “Take all you want, there’s more where those came from; I’ve got so many of ‘em I don’t know what to do with ‘em,” as they pin their satsuma badge onto their shirt.
Unlike the zucchini bag, that satsuma bag will be empty by the end of the day – most taken by those who haven’t figured out how easy these fruits are to grow.
Two things people underestimate when it comes to planting satsuma trees:
– How much space these “small” trees need to grow.
– How many satsuma trees one mature tree can produce.
Often, I see older trees that were planted too close to a building and/or another satsuma tree. Even though they are considered a small tree and relatively slow growing, mature satsuma trees can be 10-15 feet wide and 15-20 feet tall. Make sure to space them 15-20 feet from buildings and each other.
Like spacing, location is important. Satsuma trees grow and produce best when grown in full sun. Because temperatures can get cold enough to injure or kill trees, it is a good idea to plant them on the south side of buildings and in locations that get early morning sun. This will provide some protection against cold temperatures. The soil should be a neutral to slightly acidic soil that is well drained and high in organic matter.
Satsuma trees (Citrus unshiu) are technically satsuma mandarin and are native to Japan and China. They were introduced to Florida from Japan in the 1870s.
The fruit are easy to peel and mostly free of seeds. Maturity dates, color, shape, size, and quality vary slightly among cultivars. Of the roughly 100 cultivars, the most popular cultivars for Louisiana are Louisiana Early, Early St. Ann, Armstrong Early, Brown’s Select, Kimbrough, and Owari in order from earliest maturing to later maturing. If your yard has room, plant satsumas with different maturities to prolong the harvest period.
All citrus trees grown and sold in Louisiana are grafted onto a hardier rootstock. This has traditionally been trifoliate (Poncirus trifoliate Rubidoux). Swingle citrumello rootstock is widely used in commercial orchards because it is vigorous and produces good crops of high-quality citrus. However, is that it is not as cold hardy as trifoliata. The flying dragon trifoliata rootstock is used for producing dwarf satsuma trees.
Satsumas should be planted in late January through February. Newly planted and young trees will often need protection when temperatures dip below into the low- to mid-twenties for more than five hours. Established older trees can survive lows into the mid-teens. Winter injury will sometimes kill branches back to the trunk, but trees can recover if the trunk is alive above the graft union.
Early maturing cultivars like Louisiana Early and Early St. Ann should be ripening now. Owari will be the latest to mature, typically mid-November. Look for fruit that is yellow orange in color, and sample a few for sweetness before harvesting.
Satsumas have a few insect and disease issues, but most are easily managed. If you don’t have room in your yard, dwarf cultivars can be grown in large containers on the patio. These have the bonus of being mobile, as you can bring plants in during cold weather.
Satsuma is an easy to grow fruit tree. Typically, you begin harvesting 3-5 years after planting. Plant one next year, and you’ll earn your satsuma badge in no time.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
