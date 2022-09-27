I never knew my great-uncle Vallie Clark, but he left behind the fruits of his labor.
Years ago, he grafted a few persimmon and pecan trees for my grandfather, Richard. It was one of his hobbies. I’m reminded of this each September when the persimmons start turning from green to yellow and pale orange.
Persimmons trees, whether the native Diospyros virginiana or the Japanese or Asian Diospyros kaki, are found across the southern U.S. The native persimmon’s range extends up to New England and west into Texas and Kansas.
These long-lived trees typically grow to heights of 30-50 feet, but some have been measured at 80 feet tall. Their cold tolerance is much lower than the Asian persimmon, which can’t survive temperatures much below 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
The persimmon produces a fruit that is morphologically considered a berry. These ripen to the characteristic orange to reddish orange color between September and November.
Persimmon trees are part of the Ebenaceae or ebony family, and the heartwood of older trees has been used as a substitute for ebony. However, the tree is grown primarily for its fruit, with Asian varieties being the predominant trees cultivated.
Native persimmon trees produce tasty fruit, but the small size, short shelf life, and difficulties with harvesting have mostly regulated these to the wild where wildlife, especially deer, benefit from the fall fruit crop.
Persimmon fruit fall into two categories: astringent or non-astringent. Astringent fruits are bitter until fully ripe. All native persimmons fall into this category. Fully ripe fruit are soft and do not package or store well, meaning they often must be eaten or processed right after harvesting.
Non-astringent persimmons — there are many Asian varieties in this category — can be picked and eaten while still firm and not fully ripe.
Native persimmon trees are dioecious plants, meaning male and female flowers are produced on separate trees, and both are required in close proximity for pollination to occur. Asian persimmons can be either self-pollinating or require cross pollination. This depends on the variety, so be sure to check before purchasing and planting. Some varieties will set fruit without pollination.
Trees of both native and Asian varieties take 4-8 years to produce when grown from seed. Wood from desirable varieties can be grafted onto rootstock to shorten this timeframe to around three years. Trees bloom in early to mid-April with fruit ripening in the fall. Trees are tolerant of a wide range of soil conditions but grow best in well-drained soils in full sun.
Fruit of Asian persimmon varieties range in size from 1.5 to 4 inches and in shape from rounded, heart- or pumpkin-shaped, to oblong shaped. These can have 4-8 flat seeds or be seedless. Fruit of native persimmons are small, typically around 1.5 inches long and wide with an acorn shape. These will have one large seed.
Both types of persimmons will readily reproduce by seed, and often you will see volunteer persimmon seedlings if you have female trees in your yard.
I’m fairly confident that I’ve identified the Asian persimmon variety Uncle Vallie grafted as a Saijo persimmon. It makes a narrow, oblong, seedless fruit and does not require cross pollination.
Every fall, I admire the bright orange color of the ripe persimmons hanging from the tree. I’m not a big fan of the fruit eaten out-of-hand, but they are wonderful to use in dessert recipes. Maybe one day I’ll share the persimmon cookie recipe handed down by my step-grandmother, Mrs. Effie Hutchinson.
Until then, look for persimmon trees in local nurseries to add to your yard. These easy to grow fruit trees are a great addition to home orchards.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.