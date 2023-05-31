We were on a mission.
Armed with a galvanized pail and rubber boots, we set out to scour the fence line that surrounded the cow pasture behind my grandparents’ house for every ripe blackberry. We would not return until our pails were full.
When my sister and I were kids, we didn’t know anything about tame blackberries. All we knew were the thorny vining canes that grew on fences and along the edge of the woods. Each May, we waited for them to turn from red to black, and hoped we would get to them before the birds.
Of course, there was one other thing we could count on bringing back along with the blackberries — chiggers. It never failed: We would return with at least one. Mawmaw would make blackberry dumplings — or “blackberry bones” as she called them — that were worth the chiggers and thorns.
I noticed the wild blackberries beginning to ripen last week. I’m probably too late to fill a pail with blackberries, but I may brave the thorns and chiggers and try. With luck, I can harvest enough to make a pot of blackberry bones.
If you’d rather an easier job picking, why not try your hand growing some of the tame blackberry varieties? After years of saying I would plant some, I finally planted three this past February. There are many varieties well suited to our area.
What’s the difference between wild and tame blackberries, and what about dewberries?
Blackberries and dewberries are both native to Louisiana. Often you will hear people refer to wild blackberries as dewberries. Dewberries are a separate species though. These plants grow in similar habitats as wild blackberries, but instead of upright cane growth, dewberries tend to be low growing, spreading along the ground. Fruit of the dewberries tend to be a little smaller and ripen a couple of weeks earlier than blackberries.
Tame or cultivated blackberries are the result of breeding programs to improve fruit quality and quantity. The blackberry breeding program at the University of Arkansas is responsible for many of the cultivated varieties available to us today. The program developed the first thornless primocane fruiting varieties. Primocane fruiting varieties bloom and produce fruit on the current year’s growth.
Traditional blackberries flower and produce fruit of floricanes, which are canes that grew the previous year.
Improvements to plant growth habits have led to cultivated varieties classified as erect varieties. These do not require the support of a trellis system. The introduction of thornless varieties has also made harvesting easier.
Improvements to the fruit have led to increased fruit size and sweetness. Additionally, it has extended the harvest period throughout the summer, with some varieties even producing into the fall given the right conditions.
Blackberries are an easy crop for the beginner gardener. They are self-fertile (do not require cross-pollination), are cold hardy, and need little in the way of pruning. If you plant erect types, they will not need support.
Blackberries do have chilling hour requirements – the number of hours below 45 degrees Fahrenheit needed to break dormancy and flower. For Livingston Parish, you should select a variety with chilling requirements between 300-600 hours.
Recommended thornless erect varieties include: Ouachita, Osage, Arapaho, and Natchez. Erect thorned varieties recommended for our area include: Kiowa, Choctaw, and Shawnee. Prime-Ark Freedom is a thornless, primocane-fruiting variety that does well here.
Whether you pick from wild dewberries, blackberries, or cultivated blackberries, remember to look for ripe fruit in May. Hopefully you can avoid the thorns and chiggers.
Regardless, I think a pot of blackberry bones with a scoop of vanilla ice cream makes picking them worth it!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
