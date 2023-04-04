April showers bring May flowers, or so the saying goes.
Your landscape may look a little dull in May, though, if you haven’t planted any annual bedding plants in your beds or pots. I remember the sidewalk leading to my great-grandmother's door being lined with impatiens and balsam (touch-me-nots) every year. You can bet Mawmaw Hill’s flower beds would have blooming plants for birthday on May 5.
Warm season annuals, which may include tender perennials – which we treat as annuals – need to be planted now so they can get established before the heat of summer. These plants are a quick way to add color and seasonal interest to the home landscape. When added in smaller planting pockets in beds or in containers, they don’t have to break the gardening budget either.
Like all newly planted plants, annuals benefit from a loose, well-drained garden soil high in organic matter. If your landscape beds have been in place for a while, it is a good practice to incorporate a couple inches of a good compost mix or garden soil blend into the area where you will plant the annuals. A slow-release fertilizer should also be incorporated at this time.
Like all plants, annual bedding plants will fall into those that prefer full sun and those that prefer shade. A few do well in either sun or shade. Make sure you are selecting the right plants for the right location.
Good selections for planting in full sun to part-sun for flowers include: abelmoschus, ageratum, amaranthus, balsam, blue daze, celosia, cleome, ceropsis, cosmos, Dahlberg daisy, gaillardia, gomphrena, lantana, lisianthus, marigold, melampodium, narrow-leaf zinnia, periwinkle (vinca), pentas, portulaca, purslane, rudbeckia, salvia, scaevola, sunflower, tithonia, torenia, perennial verbena, and zinnia.
Full sun to part-sun bedding plants grown for their foliage color include: alternanthera, coleus, and dusty miller.
Looking for bedding plants tolerant of shade? Try balsam, begonia (wax-leaf), browallia, caladium, cleome, coleus, impatiens, pentas, salvia, and torenia.
One issue most people have is estimating how many bedding plants they will need. Spacing requirements for most should be around 10-12 inches apart. Specific spacing can be found on plant labels. Plants will fill in beds better when you stager planting rows.
Color choices can be overwhelming when selecting plants at the nursery. I know I’ve been carried away trying to get one of every color. However, plantings will make more of an impact when colors are grouped and planted in mass instead of a patchwork of colors. Think about planting in blocks of color when selecting bedding plants to get the biggest bang for your buck.
Mulching around and between bedding plants after planting will help control weeds and conserve soil moisture. I prefer to use pine straw for mulch. Use a good 4-inch layer of pine straw as it does tend to pack down over time.
Do not forget to water your bedding plants after planting. The root ball can dry out quickly, especially when we get into sunny, 80-degree days. A mist or soaker system will help the water soak into the soil and rehydrate the root system more efficiently than watering over the top with a sprinkler.
It is better to water early in the morning too, so the plants are not stressed for water during the day. Try to keep the soil evenly moist, but not excessively wet.
Plant your warm season bedding plants now, and you will be rewarded with a colorful landscape all summer long. Most of these plants will bloom right up until the first frost next fall.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
