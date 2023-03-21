What a rollercoaster our weather has been. Azaleas blooming at the end of February and near freezing lows for the official start of spring. You never know what curve ball mother nature will throw our way.
Springtime is usually short-lived here. With highs creeping back into the 80s for the end of the week, it will not be long before the heat is here to stay. Hopefully we will get at least a few weeks of nice spring weather.
One question I get asked often is, “When do I need to fertilize my…?” Well, spring is usually the answer.
The second question I get is, “How much do fertilizer to add?” Well, that depends on what you are fertilizing.
Plants have different requirements, and soil types react differently to fertilizer. The best method for determining what type of fertilizer and how much to add is to first get a soil test. If you haven’t done that, there are some general recommendations to follow.
Right now, plants have either put on a flush of new growth or they are in the process of doing that. In doing so, plant roots are drawing nutrients from the soil. Over time, the amount of nutrients available in the soil decreases. Adding nutrients using natural or synthetic fertilizer replenishes what has been used by the plant.
Composted and aged manures are good sources of natural fertilizer for plants. These have the benefit of increasing organic matter in the soil, which improves soil texture and drainage. These need to be worked into the soil around established plants or added to new beds to amend soil before planting.
Generally, natural fertilizers will act as a slow-release fertilizer with nutrients becoming available for plant use overtime. This has the benefit of remaining in the soil longer so plants can continuously take up the nutrients as needed.
Other sources of natural fertilizer such as bone meal, blood meal, cottonseed meal, fish emulsion, and worm castings work the same way. One drawback is these are typically lower in nutrient concentration when compared to synthetic sources. This requires greater amounts of natural fertilizer to be added, especially for plants which are heavy feeders.
Synthetic sources of fertilizer (such as 8-8-8 or 13-13-13) are a good way to add higher concentrations of nutrients to the soil at once. This requires less product to be applied and can provide nutrients to the plant quicker. However, these types of fertilizer do not add organic matter to the soil and if applied at too high a rate they can cause injury to plants.
There are slow-release formulations that have coatings on fertilizer particles. This slows down how fast the fertilizer is released into the soil. Weather conditions and soil moisture affects this process. Generally, these will last between six to twelve weeks.
Which to use? Well, if you have good compost and aged manure easily available to you, I would add those for the overall benefit of improving the soil health. Synthetic sources will provide immediate responses and improved plant growth, especially in nutrient poor soils. However, if the soil texture and drainage is poor to begin with, synthetic fertilize will only do so much.
Recommendations for how much fertilizer to add for vegetable and fruit crops can be found on the LSU AgCenter website. Fertilizing landscape beds in the spring and summer with a slow-release fertilizer will improve plant growth and flower production. Fertilizing trees (especially young trees and nut crop trees) will improve plant growth and nut crop production. Recommended rates for these can be found on the LSU AgCenter website as well.
Fertilizing plants now provides nutrients needed to sustain them during our long growing season.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
