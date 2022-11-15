Last week, I wrote about when plants need protection from freezes and which plants can survive without protection.
We live in a transitional zone between a temperate climate and a subtropical climate. Some years, our winters are very mild, and little to no action is needed for protecting plants from freezing temperatures. Often, people are lulled into a false sense of security and forget that (on rare occasions) we can experience low temperatures into the mid to low teens for extended hours.
Don’t worry, you don’t have to rip up your subtropical plants. There are steps we can take to help these plants survive our “cold” winter temperatures.
How a tender plant responds to freezing temperatures starts long before the first winter freeze. Cool autumn and winter nights help prepare plants for freezing temperatures. Plants gradually exposed to colder temperatures are less likely to be damaged as plants that experience quick transitions to freezing temperatures.
Irrigation and soil moisture are also important to cold hardiness. Damp soils retain more heat than dry soils. This provides extra protection to plants as soil releases heat during the night which radiates up to the plant.
Also, dry plant tissue is more easily damaged than plant tissue that is well hydrated. It is important to prepare plants throughout the fall by making sure they are receiving enough water. Thoroughly watering plants ahead of freezing temperatures will give added protection.
However, there will come times when temperatures dip low enough to warrant covering plants to trap in heat. Sometimes mulch is all that is needed, and other times you will need to cover with a blanket of some kind.
Plants with above-ground portions that can come back from the roots only need to be mulched well. Roots and crowns of the plant can be mulched with a 4-6” layer of straw or leaves to trap in height to prevent freeze damage.
This can also be done for small herbaceous plants that may be damaged by extended periods of freezing temperatures such as broccoli or cauliflower when temperatures dip into the low 20s. Make sure to uncover the plant when the threat of freezing temperatures passes.
Other plants will require covering of the whole plant to provide protection. Often, you will see this with citrus trees, especially younger trees, or species such as lemons which are more susceptible to freeze damage. When covering an entire plant, it’s best to make a simple structure (this can be a few stakes placed in the ground around the plant) to hold the tarp or blanket up off the leaves. This prevents damage to the foliage.
The covering should extend all the way to the ground and be secured to the ground with soil, rocks, or bricks to trap in heat. If you are using a non-breathable material such as a plastic tarp, you need to remove it or open it up to vent heat whenever temperatures warm above freezing during the day.
Coverings such as bed sheets, thin blankets, or frost protection cloth work great to protect plants. These breathable materials can be left over plants for a few days if freezing temperatures are expected to occur several days in a row. They will need to be removed after a few days to allow sunlight to the plant. The amount of protection will depend on the weight or thickness of the material.
When temperatures drop into the low 20s and teens, lights may be needed under coverings to provide additional heat. Strings of incandescent Christmas lights rated for outdoor use work well for this purpose. Make sure you use extension cords rated for outdoor use.
Taking these precautions will provide the needed protection to prevent freeze damage to your plants.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
