It sure feels good to be covered by a warm blanket on a cold winter night. I usually sleep under three or four blankets, mainly because I don’t want to turn my heater on. However, that does make it difficult to get out of bed in the morning to a cold house.
We are in that time of year where the warm weather isn’t quite ready to give up to colder temperatures, but freezing temperatures are coming eventually.
A couple of weeks ago, when we had the unusual frosty mid-October mornings, I wrote about frost damage on plants. I know many people covered some of their fall vegetables trying to prevent frost damage. Covering plants is a good way to protect them from frost and light freezes, but do you know what you need to cover?
Driving around on cold winter mornings, I have seen plants of all kinds covered to prevent freeze damage. Some of the coverings are done correctly while others are doing more harm than good. I’ve also seen many plants covered that do not need to be covered.
Due to our location between temperate and subtropical climates, we grow plants from both climate regions. It’s only the subtropical plants that will need freeze protection, and many of these only on our coldest nights.
Let’s look at some of the plants that do not need freeze protection:
Hydrangeas
Every year I see yards with a sheet draped over hydrangea plants. I guess because hydrangeas are herbaceous plants many people assume they will be killed by freezes. Hydrangea roots are hardy to well below freezing, and it doesn’t get cold enough here to kill the stems. Don’t worry about covering these perennial plants, they’ll do just fine.
Cool season bedding plants
Pansies, snapdragons, violas, foxglove, dianthus, hollyhocks, Johnny jump ups, and alyssum (to name a few) all do best when planted in the fall. These bedding plants will do quite well throughout our winters. Growth may slow down during the coldest days, but planted in the fall, they will be in full bloom by early spring.
Cool season vegetables
Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, collards, spinach, lettuce, English peas, beets, carrots, radish, turnips, and mustard greens are some of the most popular cool season vegetables. These can be planted in the fall (up until the first of November) and again in mid-January. Established plants will be fine in cold temperatures. Florets of broccoli and cauliflower should be harvested before a freeze though.
Native hibiscus
Texas star, big red, marsh and rose mallow, and Turk’s cap are all native to the southern U.S. While these plants may look tropical, they do fine in cold weather.
Temperate fruits
Apples, pears, blueberries, peaches, plums, and muscadines all need cold temperatures to bloom and set fruit in the spring. No need to worry about these plants.
So, what do we need to protect during freezes?
Citrus
This will vary depending on the variety and how old the tree is. Kumquats and satsumas are the most cold hardy. Meyer lemons are the least cold hardy. Established lemon trees only need protection when temperatures drop into the low 20s for extended periods of time.
Subtropical/tropical plants
Boston ferns, tropical hibiscus, plumeria and crotons all need to be brought indoors during freezing temperatures. Banana plants usually dieback and resprout from the roots each year. You can mulch around the base of the trunk with leaves and straw to help protect them. Most palms sold for landscaping are winter hardy, but a few will need protection during extreme cold weather.
Next week we will look at the best methods for protecting tender plants from cold temperatures.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.