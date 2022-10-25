There’s going to be frost on the pumpkin in the morning.
Pawpaw would always say this whenever we drew near to the first frost of the year. I remembered that as I was going to bed last Tuesday. Sure enough, there was frost Wednesday and Thursday mornings. I personally love cold weather, but this unexpected early cold snap was not appreciated by many of our plants.
Nov. 17 is the average date of the first freeze for the Baton Rouge area. The reported first freeze for winter 2021 was Jan. 2, 2022, which was the latest on record going back to 2000. My thermometer at home recorded 32 on Oct. 19 last week. The National Weather Service recorded 34 for the official low, so while not an official freeze, it was close for many of us. One thing is for sure, Louisiana has some wacky weather.
The term “hardening off” refers to a period of adjustment during which seedlings and young plants are exposed to more extremes in light and temperature before being planted in the garden. Mature plants will normally go through a hardening off period, so to speak, during autumn as daily temperatures gradually decrease to prepare for colder winter weather. Typically, mature plants are better able to survive climate extremes.
Going from highs in the mid-80s to a frost overnight was a shock, even to some of our cool season vegetable plants that we thought would be okay. Younger and newly transplanted plants are more susceptible to cold damage than older plants.
The recent dryer-than-normal weather doesn’t help, either. Dryer soil retains less heat than moist soil. Watering plants, especially those in containers, well before a freeze is expected will help retain heat in the soil.
Protecting vegetable plants with a loose covering of 4-6 inches of pine straw or leaves can provide sufficient insulation to protect young tender plants if a light freeze is expected. A fabric covering or frost cloth can also be used.
Avoid using plastic coverings on all plants for freeze protection unless it is supported by a frame and not touching the vegetation. Plastic sheeting can transfer cold temperatures to the vegetation it touches. Plastic covering also needs to be removed once temperatures exceed freezing. Mulch or cloth coverings can remain over the plants for a few days.
Good information to know before a freeze, but what about afterwards? Well, before tossing what looks like a goner, take a wait-and-see approach. Freeze damaged leaves will have a water-soaked appearance. Warm season vegetables damaged by frost are maybe done for, but older cool season vegetables can bounce back.
If you had vegetable plants damaged last week and they’ve turned brown with no signs of new growth by now, I would recommend replanting. It’s still early enough for plantings of cool season vegetables.
As plants become more acclimated to cooler nighttime temperatures, they will be more tolerant of freezing temperatures. However, the heads of broccoli and cauliflower are prone to cold injury if temperatures drop below 30 degrees. Likewise, leaves, flowers, and pods of peas can also be damaged by hard freezes. Typically, it’s best to harvest all mature and nearly mature produce before the freeze.
Consider adding vegetables that will tolerate temperatures down to the mid-20s to your garden. Swiss chard, Chinese cabbage, kohlrabi, mustard, spinach, radishes, and turnips are excellent options for winter gardens. Beets, Brussels sprouts, carrots, celery, collards, garlic, chives, onions, parsley, leeks, and shallots will even do well down into the teens.
While last week’s frost may have got our pumpkins or even young cabbage plants, there’s still plenty of vegetables to plant in our gardens. Taking a few precautions against cold temperatures will keep the harvest going all winter long.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
