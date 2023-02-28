Bright yellow strands hanging from the trees — I noticed these this past week while driving towards Springfield.
This time of the year in south Louisiana, this could be Mardi Gras beads thrown a little too high from a float. These, however, were the flowers of the Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) – a native vine found growing wild in trees along highways and byways from Virginia south to Florida and west into Texas.
Like clockwork, these vines bloom out with sweetly scented yellow blossoms right around Valentine’s Day each year. At least they do around our area.
Carolina jessamine blooms when little else is growing, so it tends to stand out amongst the leafless trees it uses as a support. Leaves of the vine are 1 to 3 inches long, shiny, and semi-evergreen. Vines can reach lengths between 10 and 20 feet and are tolerant of part shade, although they bloom better in full sun.
The trumpet shaped flowers are 1 to 1.5 inches long and help attract native bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. This makes Carolina jessamine a great plant for attracting early pollinators to your garden. It’s no wonder it was selected as the state flower of South Carolina.
While Carolina jessamine is a great climbing plant, it is equally useful as ground cover along steep slopes or banks. This fast-growing vine grows best in moist soil, but it will tolerate periods of drought once established. Vines should be planted 3 feet apart if used as a ground cover, or 4-8 feet apart if planted on a trellis or fence.
Pruning and fertilizing of the vine should be done in the spring after flowering is completed. Prune to keep the vine in shape or desired length/height. Vines that have become too top heavy or have sparse foliage can be pruned back to a few feet in height to rejuvenate their form.
If used as a ground cover, the vines can be mowed at this time to maintain a dense growth habit. Fertilize after pruning with a balanced general purpose fertilize. Be careful not to over fertilize with nitrogen, as this will decrease the number of blooms.
One word of caution about using Carolina jessamine in the landscape is that all parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested. This helps protect the plant from foraging animals. The plant is safe to touch, but sap can cause skin irritations in sensitive individuals. Use gloves as a precaution when pruning.
Carolina jessamine is one of my favorite vines for the landscape. This easy to grow native has few disease or insect issues, making it a fairly carefree addition to the landscape. Minimal pruning and fertilizing are all that is needed to keep it in check. It grows great on trellises or along fences. Planting in full sun will ensure the greatest number of blooms in late winter.
Look for a few cultivars in local nurseries with different characteristics:
-- ‘Pride of Augusta’ is double-flowered.
-- ‘Margarita’ is a little more cold hardy and larger growing.
-- ‘Pale Yellow’ has creamy-yellow flowers and is less cold hardy.
-- ‘Butterscotch TM’ blooms a couple of weeks later and is a repeat fall bloomer.
-- ‘Lemon DropTM’ has a compact shrub-like growth habit with soft yellow flowers.
It’s fun to catch Mardi Gras beads, but I much prefer to see flowers of the Carolina jessamine hanging from the trees over wayward beads. These plants add color and interest to the landscape at a time when little else is blooming.
Look around the next time you are driving and see if you can spot the yellow flowers hanging high it the trees along the highway.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
