As a single working mom, I was always trying to figure out a way to accomplish more in less time. Today, we call strategies to do things faster hacks. The term came from the world of computers, where a hacker manipulates a computer system to gain access to computer data or a computer system. We use the word hack to designate any shortcut. Life Hacks can be shortcuts to anything from housework to parenting to business. Productivity hacks are valuable tips for getting more work done in less time.
The easiest hack is to automate everything you can. Many people already use this hack for making regular appointments. When paying for a haircut, set your next appointment. You can put the appointment on your calendar and forget about it until it is time for your next visit. Scheduling routine appointments is more efficient and ensures you won’t neglect yourself. Prescheduling works for dental, medical, or any repeating appointment.
Delegate everything you can. If you are lucky enough to have employees, a spouse, or even kids that you can delegate to, you are ahead of the game. Make a list of the tasks you want to delegate, then determine who is the best person to do that job. If delegating to someone regularly, be sure some of their tasks are interesting or challenging. The goal is to reduce your tasks until the tasks you do are things that only you can do. Don’t have a girl or guy Friday? You can outsource tasks to services like Task Rabbit, Fiverr, Freelancer, and Odesk.
Delegation can save you time and help the person learn a new skill. When my kids were seven and nine years old, we went on vacation to Florida. One of the challenges of family vacations is that they mean mom (or dad) must do a lot of work. I decided that this trip was a good time to teach the kids about meal planning. I told them they would be responsible for planning and preparing a meal. I explained that they needed to create a menu and make a list of the ingredients they would need. When we got to our destination, we would go shopping and buy the food on their lists. I assured them I would help them with whatever they needed. By preparing a meal, my children learned how to read a recipe, make a list of ingredients, shop for food and cook a meal. Not only did it give me a break but may have helped lead my son to a career in the restaurant industry.
Calendar apps like Calendly or Doodle simplify managing your schedule. Your clients and colleagues can schedule time with you using these apps, coordinating your calendars without playing phone tag.
Most people spend more time on sites like Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram than they would like. Many use timer apps to reduce their time on the web, playing games and scanning social media. For some people, a timer is not enough. Reclaim your life with the BlockSite, Self-Control to Focus, or Freedom apps. You can select an app that tracks your time on certain sites. If your screen addiction seems hopeless, some apps will block specific sites during certain times or completely. Think of it as parental controls for grownups. Most people find that limiting screen time gives them back an hour or more every day.
Making your electronics more user-friendly can save time. If you do a great deal of writing, you can create shortcuts by putting certain words or phrases into Autocorrect. For example, my company’s name is NorthStar Coaching Systems, LLC. It’s a lot to type, so I have a shortcut. When I type NSCS, the computer types the complete company name. Shortcuts save time, especially when creating proposals, articles, or business documents. One of my favorite hacks for writing is voice-to-text and dictation software. Voice software makes creating documents and sending texts easier, especially on small devices.
Many people find email is a challenge to productivity. As much as email can save time and improve communication, it can also be a time suck. There are a couple of apps that can make your email more efficient including SaneBox and Spark. I also recommend using a temporary or alternate address when signing up for email offers. Using an alternate address that goes to a separate inbox keeps your primary inbox free from junk mail. The less junk mail you must sort through, the less time it will take you to check your email.
No matter what you have heard, multitasking is not a productivity hack. Research shows that multitasking decreases productivity. According to the research, what people think is multitasking is switch-tasking. Instead of doing several tasks at once, they switch back and forth from one task to another. The brain cannot efficiently focus on more than one task at a time. It is possible to combine certain tasks, such as laundry and cooking. Neither requires your undivided attention, and the washer and dryer and the stove do most of the work. To offset the damage done by multitasking, experts recommend setting a single goal for each day. Identifying a single goal helps you to be more focused and reduces multitasking.
Everyone’s pace is different; know yours. The Pomodoro Technique recommends short periods of focus followed by a short break. The Pomodoro Technique consists of twenty-five to thirty minutes of work (sprints) followed by a five-minute break. Certain types of work are better if divided into fifty-minute sessions with a ten-minute break. How much time your work sprints take is up to you. When taking a break, get up, walk around, grab a snack, or stretch. Avoid anything that divides your attention, requires decision-making, or needs your concentration so that it is easy for you to return to the task at hand.
Parkinson’s law (1957) states, “work expands to fill the time available for its completion.” It is human to procrastinate. We think if we wait until the last minute, the task will take less time. Let us not forget the friend who claims to do their best work at the last minute. That may be true if everything they do tends to be at the last minute. The truth is a project or task takes as much or as little time as we give it. To reduce the time, it takes to complete a task, decide the amount of time to dedicate to a task’s completion. Choose a time and place free of distractions and get to work. The time constraint will help you stay focused, as will the freedom from distractions. If you choose a time before the last minute, you will be able to spend a little extra time if needed. Be realistic about how long a task will take. You can’t get your income taxes done in an hour but can get dinner prepared in an hour or less.
Manage can waste a tremendous amount of time if you don’t manage them. Taking control of meetings will add hours to your week. An effective strategy is to reduce the default time you schedule for meetings. If your meetings have traditionally been one hour, cut the time in half. Reducing time allocated for meetings will result in a significant increase in productivity. When someone asks for your time, offer them twenty to thirty minutes. Shorter meetings are not only more efficient, but also more productive. If you find you need more time for a meeting, you can adjust accordingly. For a humorous view of the challenge business meetings create, watch John Cleese’s Meetings, Bloody Meetings.
Design your workspace for productivity. Arrange your home or office workspace so that it works for you. Keep your desktop clear except for the things you need for the task you are working on at that moment. When you finish working on a task, put everything away. Remove distractions from your work area, including television, pets, or electronics. Virtual meetings on Zoom or Microsoft meetings can challenge one’s ability to focus. Keeping your camera on can help you to stay present.
Many productivity apps can help you organize time and tasks. These include Todoist, Any.do, Slack, TickTick, and Things. When selecting an app, it is essential that it fits your way of organizing information. For example, the calendar layout must work for you when choosing a planner app. I used to use a two-page per day format. I liked that it gave me plenty of space for notes. Now, I prefer a week-at-a-glance because it makes it easier to keep a mental picture of my week’s activities.
To improve productivity, strengthen your ability to say “No.” Remember, another person’s failure to plan should not constitute a crisis for you. Saying” Yes” when you should say “No,” can be frustrating and compromise the quality of your work. When transitioning at the end of the day, turn work off, turn life on. Shutting down after work gives your mind a rest and will improve your productivity.
Most productivity hacks require changing the way you think. Breaking old habits and seeing a situation or task differently will increase your efficiency.
Cami Miller is a business coach. She partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.