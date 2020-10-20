If ever there was a year to early vote, 2020 is it.
As of this writing, 7,500 people have hit the polls early to cast their ballot at either the Denham Springs - Walker branch library or the Registrar of Voters Office.
This does not include absentee ballots, which are mailed.
Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews is expecting anywhere from 25,000 - 30,000 people to cast their ballots in Livingston Parish before the Nov. 3 election date, and that's a significant number, considering the roughly 84,000 total registered voters.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (except Sundays) which gives plenty of time to cast a ballot. On-the-ground reports state that most people wait in line no more than 45 minutes, with some people being in-and-out in under 15.
So why is it so imperative to go ahead and vote? First, it's your constitutional right and one of the pillars of the American democracy. But, for those who simply figure 'that's not quite enough' there are several other reasons - especially in the year 2020 - why voters should consider casting their ballot early.
Consider that 2020 has been the year of "it can't possibly get worse (and then it did.)" Should you, the voter, truly wait until the last minute to cast your ballot? What if there are voting issues Nov. 3 and your precinct is closed? Or there are protests? Poll watchers? Any number of things that could push a voter away.
Early voting can help with that.
Nov. 3 is just one day of many, what happens if 2020 again rears it's ugly head and causes some sort of emergency or issue on that date and you, the voter, never quite made it to the polls? Too little, too late I'd imagine.
Early voting can help with that.
Having all that extra time also gives people a more even demeanor when dealing with COVID-19 and mitigation efforts. Let's say 70% turnout, much like the 2016 election, with 28,000 voting early - that leaves 58,000 total registered voters. At a 70% turnout, you're looking at roughly 30,000 (at that point) who have not voted. There is now one day for those 30,000 peoeple to pack polling locations. Yes, some will visit more rural polling places that will be in-and-out, COVID-19 and all, but what of the more suburban and urban area polling places? Will voters, under a normal weekday time crunch, be willing to participate in those mitigation efforts as willingly? Especially if things start to get hectic? Not likely.
Early voting can help with that.
Finally, and this point is minor but it happens to some - if a voter is still on the fence, or maybe forgets exactly the way they wanted to voted on the constitutional amendments, has plenty of breathing room with early voting to take a second, regroup, and cast their ballot.
On election day? Again, maybe a minor issue at some polling places, but not all - and definitely not a guarantee at larger polling locations.
The Registrar of Voters and Clerk of Court's office have dedicated resources and people to give voters plenty of time to cast their ballot.
And, in essence, you the tax payer are funding it so take advantage.
In the end, 2020 is the year of the curveball, so be smart about your vote because it matters. Even if the line seems extraordinarly long, or a voter just doesn't have time, come back - there's still plenty of chance to early vote before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
For whom or what you cast your vote is irrelevant, it's important to make sure that it is tallied.
In a world of unknowns, curveballs, and COVID, there's no reason to take risks.
Early voting can help with that.
