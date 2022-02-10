In the present political climate, there are certain issues where it can be difficult to spot the difference between a “conservative” and a “liberal.” The strange synthesis between left and right can be seen in antitrust policy, where Republicans such as former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have called for onerous federal regulations to limit allegedly “anticompetitive” business policies. Reminder, Donald Trump wanted to “drain the swamp,” and Sen. Hawley has been skeptical of big government.
Conservative lawmakers and groups are taking this unfounded phobia of large companies to new heights by supporting the “Open App Markets Act,” (OAMA) which would impose a slew of conditions on app stores hosting their own apps alongside third-party apps. In addition to imposing a version of net neutrality on mobile software, the legislation erodes the intellectual property (IP) protections that have been so pivotal to thriving digital markets. Before conservatives hop on this latest antitrust crusade, they should closely examine the many anti-IP provisions hiding in this deeply flawed legislation.
From vaccinations that fight COVID-19 to ultra-fast and uber-accurate search platforms, America is home to all sorts of cutting-edge advancements. But this incubation of innovation (digital and otherwise) could come to a screeching halt if OAMA becomes the law of the land. One key concept behind the legislation is mandated interoperability, which is when companies and their platforms are forced to open house to other businesses on “fair” (read: arbitrary and capricious) terms. The inclusion of language forcing large app ecosystems to allow third-party apps regardless of cost or consequence is not surprising, and other, similar pieces of legislation such as the “American Innovation and Choice Online” (AICO) Act also feature this side-loading mandate.
But, unlike other digital antitrust bills, OAMA is conspicuously missing language clarifying that companies will not be forced to give up IP via compulsory licensing. Lawmakers likely realized that including boilerplate pro-IP language was folly because mandated interoperability will inevitably weaken IP protections. When regulations preclude companies from using and developing operating systems on their own terms, in-house entrepreneurs are naturally left with little incentive to tinker with and improve their creations.
Running a sprawling mobile software marketplace means having to constantly address security flaws, sync issues for developers, and shady payment schemes promoted by unscrupulous third parties. In addition, plenty of IP battles go on within app marketplaces requiring a robust response from large companies such as Apple. When fly-by-night app developers are trying to flood app stores with copies of popular games such as “Wordle” and “Unpacking,” it takes a combination of active corporate monitoring and sophisticated algorithms to protect the IP of the games’ rightful owners.
This constant policing and upgrading of app stores do not come cheap, and this is reflected in app developers’ gripes about Apple and Google’s pricing structures and rules about app approval. Congressionally imposed limits on the payment systems and non-public information that app stores can use would make it more difficult for tech companies to recoup these investments and hinder the ability to research ways to improve their marketplaces. Strangely, supporters of the legislation have been using pro-IP rhetoric to advocate for limits on the use of developers’ nonpublic information. They argue that Apple and Google are copying developers’ apps and then rigging the game in favor of their own versions.
What they fail to mention is that courts across the country have a well-developed standard for rooting out copied software. The well-known “abstraction-filtration-comparison” legal test identifies commonalities between original and copycat software, distinguishing between necessary shared software features (e.g., basic programming language) and blatant rip-offs. OAMA’s sponsors have failed to explain the need to supplant this perfectly workable standard which has been in place for decades.
The fact is that courts and app stores have done a commendable job in ensuring that IP flourishes in the digital domain. Clumsy federal interference will only undermine property rights and set the stage for compulsory licensing. Conservatives should see OAMA for what it is: a federal push against property rights.
Patrick Hedger is the Executive Director of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.