There isn’t a question about whether or not to close the digital divide. The question is who will accomplish that and how. Internet providers recently began leveraging the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to offer free internet to eligible households, helping to further close the digital divide.
The program allows residents with an income at 200% or below the federal poverty guidelines (or participates in such programs as SNAP, Medicaid and WIC) to get a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service. That number rises to up to $75 per month on tribal lands. Eligible households can also get a $100 discount on the purchase of a desktop computer, laptop or tablet.
Thanks to some providers’ low-cost programs, the ACP results in free broadband for many residents. For example, the Access program from AT&T, which provides symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Megabits per second for $30 per month, becomes zero cost under the ACP.
That program has been a big hit with customers, such as Atlanta resident Ebony Ford, who said she lacked internet before signing up.
“It was the segue for me to be able to apply for benefits, look for childcare programs, look for jobs, attend training,” she said. “It literally was my foundation to be able to get back on my feet.”
Other providers are using the ACP in similar fashion to connect Americans. T-Mobile’s affordable access plan includes 5 gigs of high-speed smartphone data. Subscribers can use their $30 ACP benefit to pay for additional services without reaching into their wallets.
The ACP replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit program initially put in place to help households maintain internet connectivity during the COVID19 pandemic. The ACP, created as part of Congress’ 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, has a budget of $14.2 billion. While the initial results and offerings from multiple companies are promising, as with any taxpayer-funded program, there needs to be oversight to ensure the funds are properly spent.
Johnny Kampis is director of telecom policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.