In order to gauge how Louisiana school systems were handling the COVID-19 crisis and, specifically, distance learning, the state’s Department of Education issued a survey to individual school districts asking them a variety of questions.
All 192 districts responded, with some issuing a mix of high-tech and low-tech distance learning, and some specifically doing one or the other.
The interesting statistics came in the form of available technology in the home. Statewide, the numbers were as follows:
- 66% of students have access to home internet
- 78% of students have access to a smart phone
- 28% do not have access to a home computer or tablet
In Livingston Parish, those numbers were:
- 75% of students have access to home internet
- 90% have access to a smart phone
- 38% do not have access to a tablet or home computer
In Livingston Parish, roughly 6,750 students don’t have access to home internet, and 10,260 don’t have access to a home computer. Yet, 24,300 have access to a smart phone.
So without schools and libraries, those kids are cut off from direct, academic learning via computer or tablet. But, the vast majority have access to a smart phone.
As schools look for guidance from the Department of Education, the DOE should be focused on providing phone-based, at-home learning modules simply because the numbers trend in that direction. Much of that is due to the affordability and utility of a smart phone, as compared to income, while rural internet is widely unavailable and computers and tablets are easily replaced.
With 5G on the horizon, and new cell phone usage policies on school campuses around the parish, Livingston should be requesting guidance on how to produce learned content via the phone.
It’s the most efficient means of delivery that will reach the most students.
