Recently China test-launched a hypersonic missile into near-earth orbit that circumnavigated the planet, barely missing its intended target after flying nearly 25,000 miles at five times the speed of sound. This advanced-technology weapon, capable of being nuclear armed, travels with such unprecedented speed and evasive maneuverability that it is virtually impossible to defeat with our current defense system.
In response, Biden administration spokesperson Jen Psaki said the US welcomes all forms of competition as long as they are peaceful. Such a naïve response displays a misunderstanding of this paradigm-shattering event. This is not a friendly soccer match or Olympic figure skating competition. It is a dramatic escalation of nuclear capability whose goal is mastery of the world in which life and death are the stakes. China has publicly stated its aim to replace the US as the world’s dominant economic and military superpower. This missile fundamentally undermines our strategic defense.
For decades the nuclear balance that kept the peace between the US and the former Soviet Union depended on neither side having the capacity to launch a successful first strike. However, this emerging hypersonic threat could one day enable China to initiate a surprise nuclear attack on the US because of the missile’s inventive capabilities. The New Age rocket is equipped with all the bells and whistles that cause observers to view it as a potential first-use weapon.
The flight pattern of the current intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the forerunner of the hypersonic missile, is highly predictable in that, once fired, it travels a predetermined, fixed course to the target, thus making interdiction by our existing defense system all but certain. With a few mathematical calculations, we can fire a defensive missile to destroy the ICBM at any point along its static route. Its defeat is somewhat of a mathematician’s holiday because of the ICBM’s predictability. The hypersonic missile will render this defense concept obsolete.
Unlike the slower-moving, straight-line ICBM, the speed and in-flight agility of the hypersonic missile make it uniquely elusive. This game-changing weapon is unpredictable, capable of making abrupt evasive moves while en route to target at 3,835 mph or one mile every 4.7 seconds. It can fire multiple warheads, able to sink multiple ships at once, or take out our oil refineries, electric grid, and critical infrastructure.
The US has long reigned as the world’s dominant military power largely because of its elite fleet of aircraft carriers that project power anywhere in the world on short notice. Carrier battlegroups are strategically deployed to the world’s most treacherous neighborhoods at all times. Our eleven large carriers are generally allocated with six that are deployed, three that are on call, and two in shipyards undergoing overhaul. They serve as floating platforms for conventional strikes via on-board fighter aircraft, plus nuclear strikes from the unseen submarine(s) that accompany every carrier battlegroup. That is, until now. As China refines its hypersonic arsenal, and until the US catches up, our carrier battlegroups will become unavoidably vulnerable.
You may recall our woke Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, famously acknowledged the US did not anticipate the Taliban’s rapid advances in Afghanistan that led to our ignoble exit. Milley, a four-star flag officer who occupies this nation’s senior military position, recently commented that we were similarly surprised by China’s leap forward in the hypersonic arena. This is alarming.
China has achieved operational capability, though not quite a finished product. The US prototype under development in Utah is more likely to be launched from our submarine fleet though it has not acquired operational capability to date. In the past five years China has conducted hundreds of tests, while the US has managed a total of nine. The target date for deployment of our “Conventional Prompt Strike” hypersonic missile to the Virginia-class submarine fleet is not until 2028. This, too, is alarming.
There is another characteristic that makes the hypersonic weapon even more deceptive and lethal. Hidden inside China’s recent test firing is the unnerving reality that this novel threat does not have to travel direct from Chinese soil. Once airborne, instead of racing across the Pacific Ocean in a predictable easterly direction toward the US, it can be programmed to fire from any angle (at any time) during its near-earth circumnavigation of the globe. This is relevant because nearly all our current defense capability against China is oriented toward and predicated upon stopping a trans-Pacific flight of the traditional ICBM missile. With this new weapon’s ability to circle the earth at hypersonic speed, the potential for surprise is profound.
No longer restrained by the ICBM’s major weakness (predictability), the Chinese will be able to redirect in-flight hypersonic missiles to attack the US as they pass over the north or south pole, as an example. We currently have little defense capability oriented toward the poles since, until now, the threat did not require it. Thus, “hidden” inside that last launch was the not-too-subtle warning from China to the US: “Do you really want to take us on?”
This test is being referred to by some as America’s new “Sputnik Moment,” echoing back to an era starting in 1957 when we were similarly behind the Soviets in the space race. Like then, we must now marshal a national imperative to catch up with and surpass the Chinese—or henceforth be bullied by an enemy capable of dictating our policies and withholding precious resources such as semi-conductors or rare earth metals.
We are in a new Cold War with China which is deadly serious—but we’re not acting like it. Not a single dollar of the President’s impending Green New Deal ($2-4 trillion) is dedicated to defense. We appear to be more enamored with wacky leftist ideology than math and science or research and development. Decline is a choice and politicians on both sides are making poor choices that place the nation at risk. Only the strong can protect the weak and afford to be merciful.
We are about to reenter a bipolar world much like the days of the former Soviet Union versus the West. Nations will look after their own self-interests once again, aligning on one side with China-Russia-Iran-North Korea-Pakistan or, on the other, with the US-NATO-France-India-Australia-Japan-South Korea-etc. Our leaders must acknowledge this new Cold War and stop pretending that we are friendly competitors. The way to view China now is the same as the old Soviet Union—as hostile toward the US.
The first provocation will likely be the annexation of Taiwan by China, emboldened by weak US leadership and the Chinese Communist Party’s ace-in-the-hole—the hypersonic nuclear missile.
Jim Spring is a former member of the Denham Springs community and is a retired Army colonel with 10 years of overseas assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.