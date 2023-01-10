As we close another Christmas Season, the Messengers Christmas Land would like to take a moment to thank those who have make our 59th season a successful one! Every year PARDS North Park has provided safe parking for visitors viewing the display. We could not continue without you!
We wanted to thank the Parish of Livingston for providing safety and security lighting to assist patrons when crossing the street. Thanks to Jason Ard and the Sheriffs department for providing support on select display nights! Most importantly, we would like to send out our sincere gratitude to the neighbors of Prince Charles St. Thank you for your patience and support in allowing us to continue this tradition for the community.
We wish you and your family a very Happy New Year!
