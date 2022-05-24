Dear Editor,
The Denham Springs Spring Festival Day had arrived. My five year old granddaughter and I had just arrived by car in the church parking lot a couple of blocks away from Range Avenue. This was a scheduled event on our calendar. Gath Brooks was lucky he schedule his event later that evening or my granddaughter's parents may not have been there to attend his concert. You see I was to be the sitter for my granddaughter and her one year old brother, so their parents could attend the concern.
We had a planned agenda. After having enjoyed the Fall Festival we knew what to expect. My list included getting in line early for cracklins. I knew the hot, crisp, meaty snacks sold fast at past events. Growing up in Eunice, LA I had a taste for them. My little one wanted her face painted like a mermaid. The hair bow booths were a must see! As we made our walk, we had a concentrated discussion on which flavor of Italian Ice cream we were going to pick for our treat.
The temperature was in the middle 70s at 9 a.m. on that sunny day. It was as if the whole world had come out to play again. There were gray haired ladies with walkers alongside parents pushing strollers filled with toddlers.
At the end of the street music was played by live musicians. As we passed the window of a wedding dress shop my granddchild said, 'Look at all the pretty white dresses.' I explained to her it was a bridal shop that sold wedding dresses. (She loves princess dresses). I told her when she turns thirty I will have to take her shopping for her wedding dress. She said, 'thirty?!' and I said, 'Well, maybe 28.'
Our favorite booth had two young, smiling girls selling products they had made themselves. I had purchased bath bombs that looked like ice cream cones and colored PlayDoe with a small roller. We used both of these purchases for entertainment for the kids that evening, while I kept them for Garth's concert.
You may be wondering why I have written to you about my day? This letter is to thank the Denham Springs community for giving me the opportunity to create these memories in a safe, wholesome environment. My granddaughter, Haven, may not remember all of the details of this day when she becomes an adult, but I know she will recall it as a day she felt happy and loved.
The whole community deserves my thanks!
During the last months, I regularly open the newspaper to read about shootings, fights, and arguments all around our country. When I was on Range Avenue in the Historical District, I enjoyed smiles, music, and laughter. The words 'please' and 'thank you' were repeated often. What a wonderful memory!
Sincerely,
Sharon Jenkins (also known as 'Tallulah' at Benton Brothers)
