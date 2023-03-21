Dear Editor,
An acquaintance started his social media post, after casting an early vote on the upcoming election, with the following: “I did not vote against teachers today!”
This reflects my sentiments exactly. But he did vote against the sales tax referendum, and so will I.
I have two big concerns this time around. First, enough is enough. We cannot bear the burden of another tax. Second, this effort allows the school board and the legislature to skirt the responsibility to adequately satisfy the expectations of their employees and live within their means.
Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation. This tax will exacerbate that truth in a time we cannot afford it. I am a parent and a small business owner like many of you and we are being squeezed to the limit. Someone must stop the bleeding and I hope that “someone” is the taxpayer of Livingston Parish and the “when” is March 25.
While my biggest problem, in this case, is that we simply cannot afford another tax, I am equally concerned that the new mechanism for funding will become a targeted dedicated sales tax by any state, parish, or local entity in need. This time it is salaries, but what happens when a new facility is desired? What happens when the sheriff wants to expand the jail, or a city wants to build a new wastewater treatment plant? These things will happen.
You know the adage: How does one eat an elephant? Answer: One little bite at a time. Better yet, how does one eat a taxpayer? One little targeted dedicated sales tax at a time.
We are overtaxed and enough is enough. Do teachers need a raise? I don’t know. I am not a teacher. I suspect they would say yes. I suggest they should be taking this up with the school board, the legislature, even with their congressman, not with the taxpayers.
Households cannot afford it and, even if they could, this is not the right way to go about it.
Robert Poole
Councilman, City of Denham Springs
