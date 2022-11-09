Dear Editor,
I am writing this opinion letter in response to two opinion letters published in the Livingston Parish News on Oct. 4, 2022, and Nov. 4, 2022. Both opinion letters were submitted by Ms. Erin Bendily, vice president for policy and strategy at the Pelican Institute. While Ms. Bendily certainly has the right to publish her opinion, Livingston Parish Public Schools and myself vehemently disagree with her assertions in both cases.
Regarding the Oct. 4 article entitled, “Credibility must be restored to Louisiana school ratings,” the author asserts that the current accountability system masks student achievement and rewards mediocrity. We could not disagree more. I do find it ironic that the author actually assisted LDOE and state Superintendent John White in creating the current accountability system. I also refute the insinuation that LPPS is masking student achievement when our schools strive everyday for the betterment of all our students. Livingston Parish Schools has a 90% 4-year graduation rate and 70% of our students graduate with more than a standard diploma. Livingston Parish Public Schools offers multiple pathways for our students that are not only academic pathways, but has heavily invested in Career/Technical pathways that provide students opportunities, no matter their choice as they move into whatever post-secondary path they choose. To be clear LPPS is not in favor of the proposed LDOE changes but wholeheartedly supports the Louisiana Association of Superintendent’s Accountability Proposal. After all, the real measure of accountability will always be determined by our students, our parents and our community, not through any statistical calculation. We believe in our community, and our community believes in Livingston Parish Public Schools.
On Nov. 4, 2022 another article was published by the same author concerning Louisiana NAEP results. The author’s intent was to show that Louisiana statistically showed no improvement on the NAEP test and a significant decline in 8th grade math and provided a brief statistical analysis of the scores. These are bold statements until you examine the administration of NAEP itself. NAEP is a “national report card” that studies reading and math proficiency. It has long been accepted as the “standard” for national assessment. That is not open for debate. NAEP chooses the schools and the students. In 2020, 100 total students were NAEP tested in Livingston Parish. In 2021, 150 total students were tested none of which were 4th graders. In 2022, 300 total students were tested. All these students were 4th or 8th graders or 9-year olds and were tested in math and reading. Livingston Parish current enrollment in 4th grade is 2034 students. Our current 8th grade enrollment is 2099 students. Are 300 students out of 4,133 students a true measure of Livingston Parish’s reading and math capability? Does the fact that our schools were closed from March 13, 2020, until Aug. 5, 2020, have any bearing on student performance? Does the fact that our schools were forced into virtual or hybrid learning have any impact of student performance? Does the fact that we experienced multiple intermittent shut downs due to hurricanes have any impact on student learning? While we proudly point to our efforts during this tumultuous time period, to say that students did not experience learning loss, is simply ludicrous. Furthermore, the NAEP is given when there is no accountability tied to the test. NAEP is not aligned to our teaching standards or our tier one curriculum therefore we do not prepare for the test. There is no accountability tied to student performance on the test, no grades, and no pupil progression components. We are held responsible for student performance on ACT, LEAP 2025, WorkKeys, Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment and CLEP testing through accountability. These are the measures where we allocate significant resources to our staff, our students and our community. If the bar is moved to create the same accountability to the NAEP test, we will invest in NAEP. We believe in accountability, we need to be held accountable. However, we do not agree with the proposed accountability changes and certainly not the results from a limited sampling of a national test for which there is no accountability.
According to the author of the opinion letters, all we do is mask student achievement and promote mediocrity. Our opinion is we will let our students, our parents, and our community determine our effectiveness and we will continue to strive to make a positive difference in our children’s lives every day.
Best Regards,
Superintendent Joe Murphy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.