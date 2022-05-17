Ashley Williams, a delivery driver for the Walker location of Domino's Pizza, accepts a certificate of reognition from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks after she saved the life of a Denham Springs resident on Oct. 9. Also pictured are District 5 Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski and District 5 Captain Charlie Weaver. Williams, who also received a plaque from the fire department, is a single mother who works full-time and carries a full-time schedule at Southeastern Louisiana University.