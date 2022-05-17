Dear editor:
To all of the firemen all over the world. If you wake up in the morning, praise God, but if you wake up with your house of fire, praise the good fireman as they fight to save your home and the homes surrounding. Chief Joe Koczrowski and his crew did just that, the morning of April 12, 2022. Those good men so swiftly and with no thought for themselves went into my home. Later I was told that the pack on their back and the helmet on their head weighed about 50 to 60 pounds they saved what they could, but the most precious things they saved was my two grandsons, me, and my dog. They came out later carrying the flag that was on my father‘s casket and the one that was on my husband‘s casket. A tree between my neighbors yard and my house kept blazing up and they stayed well beyond time to be sure everything was really put out. I can’t begin to praise the brave man that was at my home that day. Please remit the $32 at the first of the year these monies go to training and buying these things they deem necessary to furnish the trucks and equipment they are training is what they will need to save your life your belongings. To all the firemen entered Joe Koczrowski I salute you.
Sincerely,
Connie Jenkins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.