Dear editor,
Here’s my ONE CENT..
My education is rooted in Livingston Parish Public Schools. Southside Elementary, Southside Jr. High and Denham Springs High school built me. My father taught in Livingston Parish for over 25 years before he passed. I have generations of family members who were educators. Education has always been a priority in my family.
Growing up, I knew I wanted to teach. I knew I wanted to be a teacher in Livingston Parish. When I graduated in 2000 from LSU in Math Education certified to teach 7th – 12th grade math, a new aspiring teacher had to hope someone would retire or pass away to get a job in our parish. Livingston job fairs had hundreds of people in line to interview for just a handful of spots.
When I joined the field, education was valued. The person spending the day educating your child was valued. People moved to Livingston Parish for the schools, the education. They wanted their kids to have a safe learning environment where expectations were set and met.
Things have changed. Some of them.
Some things have changed for me, too. Not my love for education though. I love the opportunity to come to school each day and be a light to my students. I get to encourage them to do hard things and watch them see their own successes. I get to see them grow academically as well as socially. I get to see kids who are the first in their family to graduate high school, ending a family cycle that once seemed impossible.
What has changed for me? I now have two kids of my own being educated in the same great parish that raised me. But now I have to worry if my child will have a certified teacher in her classroom. Or will her school have to go through six other teachers in one year in hopes one of them will finally stay? What is happening to her education? What skills did she miss during these lapses in teaching? Is she safe in a classroom that has no discipline? Is she getting a teacher that has a passion for the career, or just someone who thought, “Oh, I’ll just go be a teacher for a little while,” and her principal had to hire them because there was literally no one else? I see a revolving door of new teachers at my school because teachers are leaving to go to other districts and communities that value them more or other industries that value them more. I’m not mad at them. I just wish sometimes we could go back to the “old days” when education was valued enough to see the importance of having a trained professional deliver that education.
The beauty in public education is that it is for the whole public. It was intended to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to be educated and better themselves. And on the flip side of that, it has to be funded by the public. If the public values education, then it reaps the rewards of great communities to live in and raise families. If the public doesn’t prioritize education…well, just look around.
I’m voting YES on March 25th because I value the education that my two daughters will receive in this parish. I’m voting YES because I believe in all children being given the opportunity to better their situation through a safe learning environment with trained professionals who are passionate about what they do.
Daily, I “sell” math to teenagers and they don’t fight me on it. Some of them will even say they like math by the time we get to May. I feel like I could get a job making far more money than I do now selling water to a fish but I choose education, because I value education.
My hope is the voters of this great parish say the education of their child and the children of this community is worth ONE PENNY.
Julie Dumestre Jacobsen
Denham Springs, LA
