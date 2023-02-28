Dear editor:
As a voter in Livingston Parish, you will have an opportunity on March 25, 2023, to support education in a huge way. Our teachers, as well as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitors need support. This vote is a “No Brainer” if you think it completely through. As a longtime economic development professional, I know this ‘One Cent’ sales tax will recirculate many times within Livingston Parish. The educators and staff will spend it in Livingston Parish.
A sales tax is a ‘Selective’ tax, meaning if you don’t shop, you don’t spend. This tax will NOT apply to necessities such as groceries, prescription medicine or fuel. The early pay-off of the ‘Bass Pro Shop’ sales tax showed us that many shoppers in Livingston Parish were from out of parish or out of state, and those same shoppers will be able to help us fund our education system with this new tax.
Good education is a Quality-of-Life Issue. I want our children, or in my case, grandchildren, to have a great education. Scripture reminds us : How Will I Know Unless I Have A Teacher or Instructor? Also, it is a well-known fact that good schools increase the value of property. If you are familiar with areas that have decaying property values, it is almost a certainty that their schools are way below standard. I worked in East St. Louis, Illinois, for several years and observed mansions of five thousand square feet, sell for only $2,500.00 (Twenty-five Hundred) dollars. Crime was rampant and many businesses were closed and boarded. If you want to risk our education system moving in the direction of East St. Louis, Illinois, I am afraid you are not viewing the complete picture.
Please remember, this money for education will be spent locally; maintaining and likely adding a number of good quality jobs in our parish!! I urge you to see the full picture!! Good quality education has been one of OUR STRONGEST IMAGE POINTS!! Let’s keep it going in the Right Direction for our children and their children, (OUR GRANDCHILDREN) and the future of Livingston Parish!
Sincerely,
John Ware
Retired Executive Director of Economic Development for Livingston Parish
