Dear Livingston Parish voters,
This Saturday, we have an opportunity to invest in the future of our parish. A vote YES for the Livingston 1-cent sales tax is a vote YES for strong schools and strong communities across our parish.
I will be voting YES for the school funding proposition.
That’s because I know how much this funding is needed for us to compete with neighboring school districts. Nearly every neighboring school district has already been successful in cherry-picking our best employees and potential new hires, creating an out-flow of talent and a growing shortfall on our campuses.
Our school system cannot continue to maintain its quality of performance if it cannot maintain and replenish its skilled, qualified teachers and staff.
For years, we have counted ourselves blessed in Livingston Parish to have good, safe schools; to have safe streets; to have caring, civic-minded residents; and to have clean businesses that do not pollute our air and water. Our schools are the first domino in this precious social ecosystem — if our schools begin to fall short, then all other aspects of life in our parish will be negatively impacted. This election means that much.
Please join me in voting YES this Saturday, so we can keep our teachers and school staff, and so we can maintain our quality of life in Livingston Parish for years to come.
Respectfully,
J. Rogers Pope
State Senator
