Dear Editor,
We would like to take this time to send out our sincere gratitude to everyone who helped make our 56th year of Messengers Christmas Land a successful one.Thanks to the Livingston Parish Department of Tourism for setting up the message board and light plant to provide safety and lighting on display nights. We wanted to especially send thanks to PARDS at North Park for proving parking to all the visitors coming to the display. Thanks to Jason Ard and the Livingston Parish Sheriffs Office for proving patrol support on select nights. Most importantly, we would like to send a special thanks to all of the neighbors on Prince Charles St. for there patience, support, and participation on display nights. We truly could not continue this great family tradition without you! We hope you all have a happy and prosperous New Year!!
