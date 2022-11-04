Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.