Wow, 2019 seems almost surreal when considered in the great medium of our age - time.
Just two seasons ago, as pictured, LSU football and head coach Ed Orgeron hoisted the National Championship trophy after thoroughly throttling all competition and putting the Bayou Bengals in the discussion as one of the 'best college football teams, ever.'
Why does that seem such a distant memory? Well, a combination of factors in 2020 led to a very down campaign for the Tigers, ending the year at 5-5 thanks in part to a thrown shoe.
Yes, you read that right, and it being a historical fact most should know of the incident at Florida by now.
But this year, 2021, was supposed to be the bounce-back campaign. After firing defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, mostly because the game had clearly passed him by, Orgeron went out and hired a Joe Brady disciple (more on Brady, later) to run his offense and a new defensive coordinator. These hires have been rocky because neither had coordinator experience, but they had knowledge - which means the initial gameplans look great, but when it's time to adjust things just don't quite right.
This is to be expected of fresh coaches in new positions.
And yet, problems remain that aren't necessarily all on new coordinator hires. First, LSU has an offensive line problem, which makes zero sense considering Orgeron's background (and his time at Ole Miss, where he put together some formidable linemen squads).
The Tigers also have a tackling problem, which also makes no sense considering Orgeron's past as a motivator - the kind of guy that recruits say, 'will make you ready to run through a brick wall.'
So what happened?
First, it's important to lay out the obvious. Many of the coaching breakdowns over the past two years have been just that - breakdowns, organizational snafus that simply should not happen at a school like LSU where the coaching staff is making a combined eight-figure salary.
There's an elephant in the room (I promise that's not an Alabama pun, although it could apply) that many in both the fanship and sports journalism seem unwilling to touch - maybe the same motivation just isn't there for Ed. Orgeron turned 60 this year, and is from Louisiana - winning a national championship the way LSU did, at a school he always revered, its about as 'career pinnacle' as someone can get. Not to mention that the grind of being a college coach, allegedly, cost him his marriage.
Orgeron's mentality has been, very publicly, scattered since. Hiring a defensive coordinator, sight unseen? A divorce that became very public and dating a woman in her 20s? A lot of public meltdowns at press conferences, claiming to understand the problems and being willing to fix them - but very obviously not mending those problems?
That's a lot of red flags for a guy that makes $8 million a year.
But, he's supposed to be a professional, right? Well, everyone has subconcious issues to work, doubts to overcome - who knows what's going on in the cajun's head.
But his treatment of the offense and defense, hyper-conservative, brings back memories of his predecessor who had similar problems with keeping the 'high-intensity' and 'always on the gas pedal' mindset.
Next, it's important to consider that championship team and how exactly Orgeron pulled that together. As luck would have it, Joe Brady was just 60 miles away in New Orleans and wanted to move up in the world - so Sean Payton recommended him to Orgeron. Brady brought the Saints mindset to a college coaching staff, and things changed quite rapidly. Combined with the fact that the official coordinators, Dave Aranda on defense and Steve Ensminger on offense, were old enough and experienced enough to buck Orgeron when they thought he was wrong, it was a coaching staff built for a good run. Sprinkle in basically a full roster of NFL starters and the Bayou Bengal faithful were rewarded for giving Orgeron a chance.
But now, just two years removed, LSU faces a daunting task. With two huge problems - one offensive, one defensive - the Tigers face a stretch in October that will determine Oregeron's fate. And, unfortunately, all of those games looked winnable during the first half against Auburn. After the final time ticked off?
Not so much.
Kentucky just stiffled Florida, and LSU has to go to their house. Both Ole Miss and Florida will be looking at LSU for revenge, as well as a chance to right their respective ships after early-October gut-renching losses (much like LSU's).
It's entirely possible LSU goes o-fer in October. Combined with a blowout in Bryant Denny against a, once again, reloaded Alabama squad?
Orgeron is done.
Orgeron has managed to avoid the axe, as of now, for two main reasons - recruiting, in which consistency is very, very important, and the idea that many of this year's starters will return next year. With two fresh coordinators having a year of experience under their belt, LSU could be very dangerous next year.
Coach O's eight-figure buyout also provides him some safety.
Let's also take into account the evolution of the defense during that 2019 championship run. That squad was disorganized and confused during the first half of the season, having not fully understood the scheme but constantly being bailed out by an unstoppable offense.
But after the Alabama game? Well, they found something - and turned into the best defense in the country.
All it takes is one piece of film for a player to 'figure it out.' One injured player to return to bring a squad together. There's hope, there always is - but the percentages are low.
So maybe the defense starts to get better at the scheme, tackles more efficiently. Maybe the offensive line becomes more cohesive, and LSU can develop a run game.
But it has to happen, that way, and happen fast. If it doesn't? It will be along October for LSU, and Orgeron is toast.
And if it is to be the end of Orgeron's run, what a run it was. One of the best teams to ever take the field in college history? Top 5, easily? It's not often a fan base is given such a grand spectacle, and yet it happened - right here in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2019.
And this team, for all it's problems, is highly talented. Some of the catches these kids are making? Some of the defensive plays? Excellent football.
But to make $8 million a year and have issues that are as glaring as inability to tackle and can't run the football? That's not just bad football, it's not LSU football, and for losing his perspective on the game, Orgeron's 'Cinderella Story' may come to and end in an unflattering way.
