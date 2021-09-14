Ida felt different.
For many residents in Livingston Parish, power still has not returned, and if it has it took well into double-digit days to bring it back.
For others who have power now, internet and cell signal remains spotty.
How did this happen? Livingston Parish has been hit by hurricanes before, and experienced both the power and internet loss - as well as plenty of debris. (Who remembers the great Gustav cleanup and lawsuit debacle?)
And yet, nothing of this magnitude of damage and delay. Katrina? A few days without power. Gustav? The same.
And yet here is Ida, claiming almost a fortnite of power in some areas, same with internet.
It used to be, Livingston had roughly 60 to 80 miles of land between her and the Gulf - so any storm that made landfall was going to lose major steam before it started to really start caused major effects.
Apparently, that time is over.
It's been well-documented that the consistent dredging of the Mississippi River south of New Orleans has acted in detriment to the delta. In an effort to keep the shipping lanes open and prevent the mighty Mississipp' from changing lanes (to the Atchafalaya Basin) the corps has spent years dredging and manipulating the southern Mississippi.
So as the delta wanes, which is an unfortunate bi-product of the dreading, so, too, does the land protection afforded to areas farther north in Louisiana from the wrath of hurricanes.
According to meteorologists, the reason Ida packed such a punch so far north is due to a storm phenomenon called 'brown watering.' The science is simple - with the delta giving way to shallow, warm marsh and mostly wet soil, storms can push surge into the area and continue to feed themselves warm moisture to keep wind and rain totals high.
The kind of wind that snaps more poles which carry power and internet than Katrina and Gustav - combined.
Both power and internet are on repeat in this column because they are essential in the year 2021 to do anything from business to effective government. This damage goes well beyond issues of personal property and life disruption - these storms have become devastating for local economies.
And if you think Livingston Parish has it bad - look at Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, where power to the most essential services is coming starting just this past weekend. Many subdivisions are being told it could be another month.
Back in Livingston Parish, both Entergy and DEMCO are sharing pictures of massive damage to their infrastructure, which passed through heavily wooded areas that are no where near roads.
Those electrical trails probably seemed like a great, cost-effective measure to get power to certain, more rural subdivisions back when they were first installed?
Post-Ida? Not so much.
Residents of the Bayou State are constantly bombarded with rankings and 'established figures' that show Louisiana combatting other states for dead last. Much of that revolves around poor economic conditions, and what makes them worse? Disasters.
And yet, citizens tend to wear the brunt of the pain and the sunk cost of hurricanes, floods, and other disasters like a badge of honor.
Perhaps it's time for a mindset shift? For years, Congressman Garret Graves has preached studies that show the cost of disaster prevention is upwards of seven times more efficient than disaster recovery.
There are many, many places throughout the state that need new infrastructure, this is a well known fact considering DOTD is several billion behind in maintenance and new projects.
But at the end of the day, disaster prevention is also an investment in infrastructure, and it's time for Louisiana to take it more seriously. It's time to build more drainage, clean more current lines, renew the delta, bury power and internet lines, and create a more resilient infrastructure for citizens and business alike.
The consequence of not taking such things seriously? More and more, as these disasters occur, people with means find new places to live or do business - areas where disasters are more infrequent, or the infrastructure is already built at a resilient level.
The quickest method? Public-private partnerships have been touted as the best way to quickly bring investment capital - outside of the federal government - to affect some of those changes and upgrades.
How to incentivize the investment? Make it tax-deductible, most large companies are looking for ways to dodge taxes, anyway, and the medium as well as little companies can participate, too.
Even the state's utility companies should be focused on these resiliency projects. By law, utility companies have to turn a profit - but it doesn't give a set percentage. Until the system is resilient, these companies should be posting a $1 profit and investing everything else in burying lines and replacing wooden poles where burying isn't an option.
It should be noted that this isn't a dog on lineman, as many would like to believe. Making those investments is a higher-level decision, and lineman are just out there risking their health to do their jobs - and their work is most appreciated.
In the end, something has to change, because every time these disasters come through and cause damage that is preventable, more-and-more residents ask the question, 'Why do I tolerate this?'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.