The constant back-and-forth between higher taxes and lower taxes has continued to forge a gap between both sides of the political aisle.
And it hurts the American economy.
Former President Donald Trump was successful in passing legislation that lowered taxes across the board - both corporate and personal income.
From that exercise, the American people learned that, for the most part, large corporations don't pay much in taxes, but small businesses and individuals do. So, in regard to small-scale finances, the move was positive.
However, the country learned that larger businesses are out for themselves, using some language in the new tax law to bring money back to America but only to buy-back stock from employees and consumers.
Trump also failed to reduce government spending, and got into some ill-advised trade disputes and wars with key partners at just the wrong time. Perhaps these situations would have been navigated and cleaned in his second term, but that never happened.
Instead, enter Joe Biden, who immediately got to work on his agenda - which included increasing the corporate tax rate. Republicans haven't had much luck in stopping Biden's Democratic-centric agenda, and businesses profit-based tax went back up 7%.
Unfortunately, these new taxes come during the near end of COVID-19, when government spending has been ramped up considerably, and while the economy suffers due to 2020 being a 'lag' year, and trade issues that have yet to be resolved.
Basically, Biden stepped in to push an agenda in hopes that he would be 'right,' not with sites set on fixing an issue.
It's still early in the administration, and like President Trump's potential second term, perhaps fixes are coming.
Considering history, however, that's a pill not easy to swallow. Even here in Louisiana, after Gov. John Bel Edwards took office, taxes immediately went up to cover deficits created by reduction in taxes by Gov. Bobby Jindal, with misguided trade policies and no real reduction in spending.
Sound familiar?
Life, in general, moves at a faster pace with the advent of the internet, combined with cell phones, making the world a much more connected - but ironically more divided - place.
From politicians to citizens, this pace has infected our day-to-day lives, causing us to push for quicker decisions and faster actions that may not be most beneficial.
That includes nationwide financial decisions, which take time to develop, implement, and analyze results.
The best way to earn the trust of Americans, and based on previous examples Louisiana residents, is to focus on spending first. Push your legislators to find better reasons to spend certain moneys on government, make those expenditures defensible.
Because right now, both sides are way too focused on what individual taxpayers are paying, and trying to keep the spotlight off what they - our representatives - are spending.
