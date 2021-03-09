No new taxes. No new fees.
This has been a conservative mantra for decades, and has hit it's 'ups and downs' so to speak. There have been new taxes passed, and new fees levied, very recently as well. But, for the most part, if the public is against the new financing method it will fail.
Which obviously has to be the case, as most are voted upon, with the exception of rolling millages and increasing utility fees, if they fall under a certain threshold.
The most common idea presented as to why there should be no new taxes and no new fees is that growth will feed the old taxes and fees to make them 'rise to the occasion' and provide new revenue for maintenance, upgrade, and expansion.
Except the funding mechanisms weren't designed with the future in mind.
There's always been a push for government to function like a business, but that's not possible because in our pseudo-capitalist society the bacon is provided for those who make money, not those who don't.
But government's purpose is to provide services, not to make money.
So, in the past, fees and millages were designed to fund what was there, not what would be there. The school board had taxes to keep the facilities in good condition and fund their people, not build a whole new school. Municipalities had enough money to put the right amount of staff in, say, the water department and keep the equipment maintained.
Not create a capitalistic water company.
But, you might ask, doesn't increasing capacity also increase the revenue in such a way that new customers drive new growth? Within the water company, sure, but there's a finite capacity that any governmental entity can reach before those funds go no further and large-scale capital must be spent.
Keeping the general feel of the room in mind which is, again, no new fees and no new taxes, there's only two ways to keep the room happy - small, temporary fee or tax increases to fund bonds, or using the funds which would go toward small improvements each year and go for a large grant which would offer a bigger bang for your buck.
Take Denham Springs' gas company, for example. The most recent freezing event brought to light a distinct need for improved infrastructure in the gas department, which has actually been requested since 2015. However, the current fees in place where to maintain current structure and employ people to work the system, not expand it.
Now, with potential new customers on the horizon, Denham had to make a choice - and that choice was a small fee increase to fund a bond to upgrade the system to minimum standards, and provide for more capacity.
As well as making it more safe and weather-resistant.
The increased capacity will allow Denham to take on new customers and expand, as well, paying down the debt faster (and possibly normalizing rates back to their old structure).
If there's a grant available, however, governments should go for that first. For instance, Denham Springs utilizes a grant to do most of the road overlay inside the city, as they have no source of revenue for those projects. The parish utilized a grant to get nearly nine times the revenue they had for road projects over a two-year span.
The difference between that and a millage was a small-time sacrifice of one year to get a grant for two, while the bond passed to simply overlay and maintain roads inside the parish in 2005 (which was just paid off) showed that you cannot finance maintenance, it has to be built into the tax or fee structure.
Look at Walker and Live Oak, pursuing new millages to bond out revenue to build fresh schools to attract new residents, thereby increasing the millage take and allowing them to push forward with new courses, buildings, and teachers.
It would have taken 15-20 years for that millage to collect enough to build those schools, and by then it wouldn't be enough - the cost would have doubled, maybe tripled, and in the mean time residents would have never come to Walker for the school.
If residents want 'no new taxes and no new fees' to remain remotely true, embracing small millages and fees to fund grants and bonds will be the future. There must be scrutiny and oversight, as with all things government, but as long as one of the funding mechanisms expands current capacity and fixes any current problems (it must do both) then it's worth the price of admission.
Otherwise, the rest of the world will leave Livingston Parish behind.
