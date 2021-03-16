Let's read the room a bit.
Residential real estate continues to sell at a record pace in Livingston Parish.
In 2019, a new record was set by surpassing the 2,000 detached, single-family homes sold in the parish. In 2020, that record was blown completely out of the water with over 2,400 of the same type of home sold.
The average price has also increased to over $240,000 per home sold.
What does all this mean? Well, the room is clear - the reasons to move to Livingston Parish are still very much valid, and people are buying into those reasons - safety, good schools, relatively cheap real estate in the Baton Rouge area - and the parish is growing at an unprecidented pace.
Which puts the parish at a disadvantage is, as discussed last week, most current tax plans keep the status quo in place - they don't account for future growth.
And future growth is here.
A better way to put it - the future is now. What does that mean? Livingston Parish is behind, way behind actually, on taxes, plans, and just about anything that relates to responsible growth.
The best place to start? Well, it's a fear that many have, and it's zoning.
But why? Because the parish clearly can't keep up with the current level of uncontrolled growth. All any developer or business has to do is meet minimum requirements and submit a plat map and they can run with whatever project they deem fit.
But sometimes that project doesn't work well with the development around the lot, maybe it's a... gravel pit next to a residential neighborhood. Sound familiar?
Guess what - at this point it doesn't matter, if the parish pushes back they open themselves for lawsuit. And let's not forget that the current tax situation allows for lawsuits, because Livingston Parish is broke.
As Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) said in late 2018, the parish is 'past time' for zoning, because it's time to take control of the growth that's coming to Livingston Parish
Because up to this point, the growth has controlled the parish, and has caused nothing but problems. No control over flood protection, no control over taxes, just grow and grow and hope the problems go away.
That's proven ineffective, let's take the bull by the horns before it gets worse.
Because hope, is not a strategy.
