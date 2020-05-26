The spread of the novel coronavirus has affected a lot of things, in a lot of different ways.
One of those affected bodies is the Louisiana Legislature, which has rallied to find a way to press forward to seek a budget resolution before the beginning of the state's fiscal year on July 1.
All that despite losing one of their own to COVID-19, 54-year-old Rep. Reggie Bagala (R-Lockport), 75% showed up, put on a mask and got to work.
The rest found a digital way to partcipate for a variety of different reasons.
One of the most fascinating things about the whole ordeal is that committees and the group as a whole are taking on some of the side projects that had been huge talking and sticking points heading into this particular legislative session - especially with the extreme turnover in both the house and the senate.
A hot-button topic going into the session was auto insurance rates. Louisiana's car protection quotes were second-to-none in the nation, and informing someone from just about anywhere else just how much a policy would equal - especially with a child on the household fiscal balance - would be met with an audible gasp.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has been a huge proponent of reform for the system that breeds the high rates for Bayou State residents - specifically the legal circus.
LABI CEO Stephen Waguespack visited the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce and outlined the scenario that, LABI believes, is plaguing the Louisiana auto insurance platform - legally, the ability to push into a jury trial does not kick in for financial litigation until the claim hits $50,000. As Waguespack tells it, specific lawyers will then push a $49,000 claim and have - in one way or another - developed a relationship with a judge and hit most of their claim percentages.
You may have heard of them, they have billboards everywhere.
So it should come as no surprise that, in last year's legislative session, everyone from the BAR Association to billboard manufacturers came out to squash the proposal.
So what did the group, including LABI, do during the downtime? Turnover as many seats in the house and senate as possible, and develop an 'omnibus bill' with Sen. Kirk Talbot (R-River Ridge) which bears the name 'omnibus.'
Omnibus - a volume containing several novels or other items previously published separately.
Mr. Talbot's bill - SB 418 - comes with a wide variety of changes to the way car insurance works, as well as the legal system by which it is governed functions.
Generally, the changes are:
- Lowering Louisiana's jury trial threshold from $50,000 to $5,000
- Ending the collateral source rule
- Removing direct action against an insurer
- Creating a mandatory 10% rate reduction for personal auto insurance
- Extending the prescriptions for TORTS actions from 1 year ot 2 years for vehicle accidents
- Eliminating the seat belt gag rule
A few explanations before moving forward - the collateral source rule means that the full price of medical care for an intensive accident is presented as evidence, with no adjustments for personal insurance which often exceeds personal liability.
The prescriptive time increase was a compromise on the bill, according to LABI.
The seat belt gag rule is in force, meaning that seat belt usage at the time of the accident is not reported to juries - event though it is required by law.
As you can see, however, the bill takes a big 'all-or-nothing' approach to the reform. That seems to be a theme with most legislative proposals since - well, forever.
Take, for instance, the most recent proposal for a gas tax increase to help fund the road maintenance and super-project fund. With a nearly $30 billion backlog, the state proposed increasing the tax by 17-cents at the pump, which would generate an estimated $500 million a year.
It's been discussed, by that's about a 60-year time span just to play catch up, and the proposal eventually died.
Whatever happened to compromise? Maybe 10-cents, with a proposal to reduce expenditures within the Department of Transportation and Development? Different engineers? Different methods? Reduced workforce? Cost savings in the office?
Literally anything?
Just a few weeks ago, business assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic was proposed. Several points including singular sales tax base with a unified tax collector and ITEP met major road blocks, especially in the municipal committee.
But, they tried to bundle those in with cutting business taxes and reducing regulation, as well as regular adjustments to the legal system to favor businesses.
Things that could have helped, but were attached to things that were believed to be popular, but couldn't pass muster with legislators.
Bring it back to the car insurance proposals. On the omnibus bills face, it may pass simply because most Louisiana residents absolutely abhor the vehicle insurance market in the Bayou State. The bill passed the Senate 29-8, giving it veto override protection.
Now, time will tell what happens in house committee, but it's important to remember Gov. John Bel Edwards is an attorney - so anything that doesn't veto protection is subject to be killed.
But, pushback still exists against Tablot's bill, including statements such as, 'but they can still raise rates,' and, 'this isn't proven to work.'
Other arguments include those lawyers who, at least in their world, defend those who deserve to be defended against insurance companies. Do some of these negatively impact their ability to defend clients? Especially the collateral source rule and the seat belt gag rule?
Time will tell, since it appears that this bill has the kind of legs that will keep it moving toward the governor's desk.
These bills that are the 'perfect' fix have become commonplace at both the state and federal level, and it makes very little sense. We need a fix to the business environment, we need a fix to the roads and bridges, and we need a fix to the auto insurance marketplace in Louisiana.
The amount of money siphoned out of the economy through higher premiums and settlements, that could go to roads and bridges through sales tax, is infuriating.
Why does it always have to be this all or nothing approach?
Why not start with something and prove the point - such as reducing the jury trial threshold? Or starting with a 10% reduction?
More could be accomplished if more lawmakers played the long game.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
