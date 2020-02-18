The voice of a people should mean something.
In America, most representative board seats are filled by election. This works at the federal level, state level, all the way down to the local level.
So it came as something of a shock that state elected officials passed a law that allowed one local board, the East Baton Rouge Parish Council, financial control through CAFA over the tax exemption of capital area projects.
It was a surprise to members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Council as well, apparently, as one reached out to a local parish councilman to ask ‘How he felt’ about the proposal.
How he felt was echoed by seven other councilmen, the Livingston Parish Sheriff, and the Livingston Parish School board – the answer was ‘no.’
Now, the picture was painted as a ‘fight against the elderly,’ ‘a money grab,’ and even some light ‘racism’ but the fact of the matter it was none of those things. Initial estimates showed that the parish would lose upwards of $120,000 per year in property taxes, spread between various taxing entities.
No entities would collect sales tax on the construction materials because of the tax-exempt status, either.
In a parish with a population who hates taxes, and elected officials must count and pinch every penny – while focusing on grant funding to advance most infrastructure, which means the base revenue isn’t there for general upgrades – it would have been fiscally irresponsible for the parish council to approve a residential development as tax exempt.
It appears the school board and sheriff agree.
So what’s the difference between that and a tax exemption for a store – say, Hobby Lobby?
Hobby Lobby generates jobs, which produce wages, which people spend to generate sales taxes. Hobby Lobby sells items, usually purchased by people earning wages, which produce sales taxes. The estimate of what the parish and other taxing entities were giving up by forgoing property tax with Hobby Lobby were far outweighed by the projected sales tax generation.
The same goes for an Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) designation – the taxing entity must weigh the property taxes forgone by the exemption, versus the benefit of another taxing method. In the case of Hobby Lobby, it was property taxes versus sales taxes, and the decision was easy.
But in the case of this housing development, there is no benefit. It’s a harsh take for the potential residents, although it didn’t help that the developers Memorandum of Understanding did not specify elderly but ‘low-to-medium income,’ but if no property taxes and no sales taxes are being drawn from the property, it provides no benefit for local government.
And for a parish that had to forgo a year’s worth of road work to earn a grant to fully-fund the next two years’ road work, because the parish doesn’t even collect enough regular taxes to match the necessary funding for a year’s maintenance, any project which provides no taxable benefit to a parish still recovering from a disaster is an automatic ‘no.’
And that’s just dollars and cents.
But some elderly have been displaced, people might say. This is true, but if you build them some place new, wouldn’t they remain displaced from their pre-flood home? How does a new development for the elderly change that situation? Shouldn’t they have used that money to return to their original home, or find something new that’s already affordable?
Yes, the tax exemption is supposed to allow the rents to be held lower. But do those lower rents equate to more spending dollars by the elderly, to generate sales taxes? Or does it simply give them the ability to live there, period?
Yet, the EBR council had to table the matter for 30 days to determine the best course of action, as their counsel informed them they couldn’t just vote ‘no,’ – however the resolutions from the three Livingston Parish entities could give them enough berth to vote against the exemption.
But it’s also important to remember that the EBR is the governing body for CAFA, and the finance authority stands to gain well over six-figures in administrative fees for the exemption. CAFA provides a wide variety of financial services in the capital region.
And there are members on the EBR council who would enjoy having that money come into the CAFA coffers.
It will be interesting to see what will come in the next 30 days at the EBR council, but almost unanimous agreement from the three largest – and most represented – entities in Livingston Parish should speak enough, especially considering how rare their agreements are.
They are, after all, representatives of their people.
J. McHugh David Jr. is publisher and editor of the News.
