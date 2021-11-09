Two weeks ago, something interesting happened. A billionaire, many times over, delivered a response to a governmental official that was so unespected, the official was caught with his pants down - but his trousers were on the floor regarding one of the very mandates he's supposed to pursue.
Elon Musk, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist that's current estimated to be worth north of $300 billion, was tasked by David Beasley to donate $6 billion to help stop world hunger.
"Six billion dollars to help 42 milllion people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," Beasley, director of the United Nation's Food Programme, told CNN.
"It's time for the wealthy to step up. on a one-time-basis," Beasley added.
Beasley also called out Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, to heed the call. Both men represent a vast fortune (totalling almost $1 trillion) and have been under fire since before the pandemic for their perceived wealth, especially from individuals on the left side of the political spectrum.
What wasn't surprising is, shortly after the comments reached the billionaire Musk, he took to Twitter. What was surprising, however, is that during his response on Twitter Musk was clear that as long as the UNFP could provide a plan and open-source accounting for that plan, Musk would entertain selling stock of Tesla in order to raise the capital to fund the venture.
Beasley said he would fly to meet Musk, but also back-tracked his comments regarding the program. $6 billion would 'go to help' 42 million people, but would not 'solve' world hunger. Beasley also said that Musk 'wouldn't like the plan he was given.'
That's... not the best sales pitch in the world.
In the end, it's still unclear exactly how far this will go but it does give some insight - on both sides of a public-private transaction - on how exactly these could work in the future.
First and foremost - don't come unprepared or, in the positive light, be prepared. The backing up of comments and the hedging comment of 'you won't like what you're given' doesn't exactly inspire confidence in whatever plan may be on the board, if any. Have a plan and be ready to take constructive feedback, in whatever form that may appear.
Second - no delays. Don't start asking for money then make it clear that the money won't go as far as you said it would, or that more money may be required to reach the desired result. That doesn't instill confidence in the person from whom you're requesting the money, and it also means that a real plan has to be hashed out.
Delays and blocks in the road only frustrate business owners or donors. In the mind of the taxpayer, the government should have a clear purpose and direction on any project. Most, however, know that isn't the case, but it's what any donor and taxpayer wishes was, in fact, the ability of government.
Hence Musk's comment about 'open-source accounting.'
Musk is no stranger to the government process, either. The tech mogul has several federal contracts for a wide array of duties, and he knows how to play the game. It's entirely possible he made the comments fully aware that the UNFP was not prepared to meet his demands immediately.
But, in certain points, Musk has shown that he is interested in the narrative of his legacy and what he leaves behind. Sure, he wants to make money, but who doesn't? It's the ultimate currency for, well, anything in America and he has a lot of it.
But, if a small percentage can go toward fixing a global issue, and he gets to put his name on it? It's hard to see a world where Musk wouldn't jump on the opportunity to solidify a legacy as the man who was able to push the eradication of world hunger over the hill with a 'generous' donation of a few billion dollars as long as his demands were met.
And his demands were reasonable, so-to-speak, and very business-minded. Show me a plan, let me have input, make the spending transparent. Granted, Musk probably wouldn't agree to said terms for any of his contracts (at least, not that we know of) but that's another topic for another time.
Here in Livingston Parish, there have been times when government came up short because they had no plan, and there are possibilities in the future that could come to fruition because government did have a plan.
In 2017, funded gravity drainage failed because there was no plan. There was no budget, there was no statement of intent, and there was no structure. So those measures failed, and it's been very hard to get people to buy into any kind of new, funded drainage districts since.
Meanwhile, the City of Denham Springs has plans for their downtown area, parks area, sidewalks, biking paths, and a wide variety of other things stemming from the 'Denham Strong,' post-flood movement.
While not necessarily a 'public-private' partnership, the city had a plan for certain areas of Denham that remain flood hazards. Money is coming available to improve those areas, and since Denham had a plan - they're going to get the money.
For years, Congressman Garret Graves has touted public-private parnterships for infrastructure needs in Louisiana. The plan has always been lacking, because the only thing lawmakers have thrown at it is an increased gas tax that simply wouldn't solve the problem.
If Musk has provided any benchmark to follow, it's that if you're going to ask someone for money - be prepared with a plan, and be prepared for feedback.
