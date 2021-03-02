Debate rages in Washington, D.C. over a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would include, well - a lot of money going to a lot of different folks.
Including $1,400 to individuals who earn less than $75,000, and $2,800 to couples earning less than $150,000. Parents, who meet the income requirements, will also receive $1,400 per child.
The individual, income-based payments have been a huge push for passage of the bill, because while the average salary in America is $94,700 - that number is hugely skewed by larger incomes. Median income is, actually, $68,703. So, over half of wage-earning citizens earn less than the threshold and qualify for the payment.
So, of course, most people are pushing for the bill, and many others who don't even qualify are pushing for the passage because $1,400 in pockets can stimulate the economy.
The problem begins with the extranneous payments to entities such as local governments and school boards, many of whom haven't even spent the first round of their funding from May of 2020, much less the December package which was passed before former President Donald Trump moved out of office.
Why is the bill so big? First, the explanation - sometime back, congress and the senate believed it was best to combine bills together if they served the same function, instead of debating individual bills in a 'line item' funciton, bundle them together.
Second, the why is simple - it's the Democrats' platform and the pendulum almost always swings back. President Joe Biden is no stranger to such things, as then-President Barack Obama's 'Obamacare' package was rushed through the House, Senate, and then signed before the Republicans took back the legislature.
The most fiscally responsible thing to do would be to break out each expenditure into a different vote, and see where exactly that falls.
But that won't happen, because the bill sizes serve partisan necessity everytime there's a bundle. And that needs to end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.