Buyer’s agents are an integral part of the modern real estate industry and represent the interests of millions of homebuyers in the US every year. But a recent lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors and several major brokerages and MLS systems has the potential to shake up the current status quo... and possibly eliminate the buyer’s agent all together.
What is a buyer’s agent?
Simply put, a buyer’s agent is a real estate agent or broker who represents the buyer’s interests in a real estate transaction. The person on the sign in front of the house represents the seller’s interests. With both party’s consent, the person on the sign may represent both buyer and seller in a situation called dual agency. This works well in some cases, but more often than not, it is like getting a divorce and using the same attorney as your soon to be former spouse. You can never be sure where loyalties lie and whose interests are being represented.
This confusion led to a string of lawsuits in the mid and late 80’s that actually established the buyer’s agent role. Before that time, all agents worked for the seller and represented their interest only, and this came as a big surprise to the majority of home buyers trusting the agent on the sign to help them with the biggest financial transaction of their lives.
What’s the MLS got do with it?
If you’ve bought or sold a house in the last 30 years, you’ve undoubtedly heard the term MLS. MLS stands for ‘Multiple Listing Service’ and it is the database where the information about all the houses represented by all the participating brokerages lives. The piece of information, included in this database, that is of interest to the attorney’s filing the most recent lawsuit is something called the co-broke. This is the amount a listing agent agrees to pay to a buyer’s agent who brings a successful buyer. According to the Code of Ethics for the National Association of Realtors, the organization that governs conduct for Realtors and MLS services.
This fee is non-negotiable.
In other words, once you put it in the MLS, that’s it. “Non-negotiable” is the part that catches the ear of high-powered, class-action law firms who specialize in anti-trust suits. These attorneys further allege that there is also an unwritten rule among Realtors that if commission amounts don’t match the expected rates, they don’t show the house.
In other words, if the commission amount listed on a house for sale is $500 versus the standard 3%, you can guess how much that house is going to get shown. Does this amount to price fixing?
The Plantiff
The plantiff bringing the suit is a disgruntled homeowner who sold his house and was told he had to pay a non-negotiable amount to the buyers agent on the other side of the transaction. If you’ve ever sold a house with a realtor, you probably paid that person a 5-6% commission at the close of the sale. But did you know that half of that more than likely went to the agent representing the person who bought your house? The plantiff alleges that this drives the cost of the transaction unnecessarily and he took issue with having to pay the person whose job was to negotiate against him. He has some valid points, but his allegations open up many other questions about how exactly the sometimes shadowy world of real estate agents and brokers work.
So who is paying?
The official answer is the seller. The seller contracts with the brokerage for a set amount. The brokerage then determines the amount it will offer as commission to the buyers agent.
But not really to the buyer’s agent, to the buyer’s agent’s brokerage who will then pay them...yes, confusing.
But many argue the buyer is actually the one coming with money, so are they technically paying the real estate fees? As I’ve often heard stated, who brings a check and who gets a check? One suggestion is that buyers should directly pay for their own agents up front, out of pocket. The huge surplus of unqualified realtors contributing to the devaluation of the profession so NAR and big brokerages can collect fees, along with the already high cost of buying a house make this scenario highly unlikely for the majority of home buyers.
So should we go back to the days of no buyer’s agents? Is that really what is best for consumers? As an experienced real estate professional, I can unequivocally say that qualified buyer’s agents are needed to protect the interest of the buyer in the majority of transactions.
But I completely understand why buyers and sellers alike believe that realtor and brokerage fees are unfair and deceptive. The ultimate answer to this dilemma and the fate of the real estate industry as a whole will likely be decided by the courts in the near future.
