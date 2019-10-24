This week’s column gives you an update on the ongoing saga/soap opera with the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and their continued resistance to anything that threatens the real estate status quo.
In a true “hold my beer” moment, NAR didn’t let being involved in not one but two anti-trust lawsuits alleging the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) is an anti-competitive monopoly stop it from considering new rules that give realtors and sellers even less choice on how homes are sold.
The latest proposed rule will require agents to enter all homes into the MLS within 24 hours of the signing of a listing agreement. No exceptions. Your preferences as the actual owner of the home as to how, when, and where your home is marketed are secondary when compared to eliminating threats to MLS sovereignty. Hundreds of NAR faithful REALTORS in forums across the country were quick to let you know that you, Mr. or Ms. Seller, could just take your business elsewhere if you didn’t want to abide by the MLS rules.
As if this is not the year 2019 and Zillow, FSBO.com, and Facebook don’t exist.
It also shows an amazing amount of ignorance to the fact that thousands of homes are sold each year in both the investment markets and the luxury markets without ever going on the MLS.
NAR claims that this is to protect consumers from predatory listing agents who just want to double end the transaction with no regard for getting the seller the best price. If that sounds like a lot of gob·ble·dy·gook, that’s because it is.
While I’m sure this has happened before, it’s not so widespread in most markets that it should trump the rights and wishes of homeowners. There are several reasons a homeowner might choose not to immediately put their home on the MLS. Maybe they want to finish painting before photos, or test the market before committing more money to repairs. There could be safety, illness, or schedule concerns with frequent showings, or maybe they just don’t want everyone in their business. If the choice comes down to selling my home the way I chose or using a REALTOR, for many sellers it would be easy to just put it on Zillow themselves for free, or get help from a plain real estate agent who isn’t a REALTOR or member of the MLS system.
The real reason NAR is considering this rule change is there is a growing movement, now going mainstream with major national players like Compass and Redfin, to work around the MLS. Companies with new models, like Rex, are also gaining traction. This startup charges 2% total to sell your home without the MLS by using algorithmic data, along with Zillow and Facebook to target potential homebuyers. After waiting 15 years (literally, not hyperbole) for data standards and modernization across the 700-plus MLS boards, innovators and forward thinkers are simply looking for a way around the antiquated system, and rather than address the legitimate concerns and make needed changes, NAR would rather beat its members into submission with more rules and regulations.
For consumers, all this is important because it is part of the underlying allegation central to the two current lawsuits against NAR and the country’s major MLS boards seeking class action status. Is the MLS a monopoly that keeps the price of buying and selling a home artificially high for consumers? This latest proposed rule change is not doing the defendant any favors in proving that it isn’t.
